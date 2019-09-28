Country Fall Festival

POINT PLEASANT — Next weekend, Oct. 5-6, individuals will get to celebrate their Appalachian roots when the annual County Fall Festival returns.

The event takes places Saturday Oct. 5 and Sunday Oct. 6 at the West Virginia State Farm Museum which is located north of Point Pleasant near the Mason County Fairgrounds.

The gates of the farm museum will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and close at 5 p.m. The whole family can enjoy a day in the past, during the simpler times, for free as there is no admission into the farm museum and there is no fee to park. However, donations are always welcomed and appreciated by the farm museum staff.

“There is a lot of good food to eat and you can see how life used to be done,” said Deborah Young, farm museum employee.

A new attraction will be taking place on Saturday of the festival, a Western drama presented by Power in Blood Ministries. One show will take place at 10 a.m. and another will take place at 1 p.m., the shows will be less than 30 minutes long. Also at 1 p.m., the Antique Gas Engine Show and the Antique Tractor Pull will be held. Throughout the day on Saturday, various live entertainment will be taking the stage to perform as well.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the 2019 Pretty Baby Contest will be held with sign-ups starting at 10 a.m. All those interested need to sign up on the day of event, cost is $20 per child and includes optionals which are prettiest eyes, prettiest hair, prettiest smile, best dressed, and best personality. Attire should be “Down on the Farm” wear. A first, second and third place will be awarded in each age group, divisions are for boys and girls, 0-6 months; 7-12 months; 13-18 months; 19-23 months; two year olds; three year olds; and four year olds. A separate Fan Favorite Award will be given to one boy and one girl with the most votes, votes are $1 each and money can be turned in at registration and collected during the pageant.

On Sunday, church service will be held at 9 a.m. lead by Pastor Burt Flora with a Bluegrass Gospel Sing taking place at 1:30 p.m.

Throughout the entire weekend, the CEOS Quilt Show will be taking place and the Country Store and Country Kitchen will be open. The theme for 33rd annual “Harvest of the Quilts” is “Quilts through the Ages.” The entire family will be able to have fun and participate in games. In addition, there will be molasses, apple butter, and cornmeal making wherein supplies will be sold as they last. Homemade apple cider and vegetable soup cooked over an open flame will also be for sale. This is the first year homemade cornmeal is being featured at the festival. The Gravely Flea Market will be on the grounds for business as well as many other demonstrations, exhibits, and vendors for festival goers to enjoy.

During all of the country fall time fun, the Fall Festival royalty will be on the grounds partaking in the good times as well.

All weekend long, visitors can tour the grounds of the museum, taking in everything from a one-room schoolhouse, blacksmith shop, newspaper office, doctor’s office and more. Festival goers should also pay a visit to the Christopher H. Bauer Memorial Museum, which opened in 2015 at the museum, as it features trophy and exotic animals, along with a display of unique firearms, knives and hunting tools.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

