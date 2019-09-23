Sternwheel Regatta time

POMEROY — The 2019 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta took place over the weekend with events for the whole family.

The festival, which was hosted by the Pomeroy Eagles Aerie 2171 with the support of the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department and the Merchant’s Association, began on Thursday with the annual Fire Truck Parade and music. Friday’s events included a historic walk through Pomeroy and music by Double Shot and the Southern Five Band.

Saturday was an all-day celebration full of competitions—including the River Rat 5K run, a cornhole tournament, chili cook-off, kayak races, hula hoop contests, and the return of the Duck Derby. The entertainment on Saturday included Riverside Cloggers and the Carl Acuff Jr. Show.

The regatta wrapped up with a firework show at 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

Sternwheelers and smaller boats lined the river front area in downtown Pomeroy for much of the past week as many arrived from near and far for the annual Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy

Celebrating life along the river

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to OVP

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

