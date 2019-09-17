Former home of river museum sold

POINT PLEASANT — The Mitchell-Nease-Hartley Building, which was the former home of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center until a devastating fire last year, now has a new owner.

On the morning of Sept. 7, the Mitchell-Nease-Hartley Building was put up for public auction by the City of Point Pleasant. At the recent council meeting last Monday evening, City Attorney Michael Shaw stated the public auction was successful and the building was purchased by Kyle McCausland, who is also the Mason County Historical and Preservation Society (MCHPS) director and had advocated for saving the building. McCausland bought the building at the minimum bid amount made by the city. That bid was later reported as $55,000. The sale becomes final 30 days after auction.

Shaw also reported though the court case filed by McCausland against the city in regards to the demolition of the Mitchell-Nease-Hartley Building is still pending at this time, the case will be moot and will be dismissed as McCausland is now the owner of the building and will not be going through with demolition, but rather restoration of the building.

The new home of the river museum is yet to be announced by Jack Fowler, executive director of the river museum, but he commented the new home of the newly built river museum will be on Main Street in Point Pleasant.

On Thursday, a river museum board meeting was held and Fowler and the fellow board members discussed the proposed agreement of the new property. The location will be announced once the agreement is finalized. Fowler commented he is looking forward to a new building.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohi Valley Publishing.

