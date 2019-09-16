RIO GRANDE — Rockets Over Rio organizers are focusing on the longevity of the annual fall Rio Grande fireworks display in hopes of continuing the tradition for coming years.

The show is slated to take place October 12.

“This year, we’ve gone with a little smaller show but it won’t be noticeable,” said Rio Grande Mayor Matt Easter. “We felt we were trying to become too big too quickly. That basically becomes mass chaos. Fireworks going off in your face everywhere. So this year we decided to tone it back a little bit. It is completely donor funded again, which we’re going to hopefully carry over some money because you want to keep it going. This will be our 14th year and our 11th year without using tax money and that’s kind of our claim to fame on it.”

The mayor said that was one of the most important things to him about the village holding the event, not “blowing up” people’s tax dollars.

“I cannot thank people enough for coming out and supporting it,” said Easter. “This year we decided to also go one hour earlier since it gets dark so early, so this year’s show will start at 8:30 (p.m.) and not 9:30 (p.m.)…This way families aren’t sitting out in the cold and dark waiting on a show with a kid for longer.”

The mayor said that his year the Rio Grande Community College and University of Rio Grande’s Sisters of Alpha Mu Beta Sorority would be joining Rockets Over Rio Festivities with Rocketoberfest. From 1 to 7 p.m. craft and domestic beers would be hosted. Food will be provided by the Rio Grande Fire Department.

The FoxTrot 5k Run and One Mile Walk also returns and will start the same day at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the event go to support the Lorie Neal Scholarship. Those looking to register for the race can do so at tristaterecer.com/event.php?RaceID=10687. Neal was a past Alpha Mu Beta member and former Gallia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

“We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the show,” said Easter. “It’s a big weekend for the whole village with lots going on and the fireworks are free. It’s always a good time.”

Rockets Over Rio will launch a little earlier this year at 8:30 p.m. on October 12. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_RocketsRed.jpg Rockets Over Rio will launch a little earlier this year at 8:30 p.m. on October 12. Dean Wright | OVP

Aiming for longevity