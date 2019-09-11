Bob Evans Farm Festival announces attractions

RIO GRANDE — While fall for many means it’s time to start heading indoors because the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer, the Bob Evans Farms Festival has traditionally brought thousands outside to Rio Grande for its annual celebration of agriculture, food and Appalachian culture.

The festival is slated to be held October 11-13 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission for adults is $5 and five and under may enter free. Individuals interested in the weekend’s festival rides may ride at $5 for those 12 and under and $10 for those 13 an older.

Attractions announced on the Bob Evans website farm festival page, include food, times and coming musical acts.

This year will be the 49th for the annual festival.

Foods to be featured include traditional bean soup, Ohio-made cheese and more.

Taps in Motion Cloggers events will hold competitive clogging teams. The Columbus Zoo is anticipated to host animals and handlers speaking on conversation. The Great Lakes Timber Show returns with chainsawing, axe tossing and wood chopping antics. Circle C Farm Hogway Speedway, you guessed it, will feature racing pigs. Horsehoe toss exhibitions will be demonstrated by the Reno Family Horsehoe Pitchers. Stunts from Team Zoom Border Collies will dash across farm grass and Team Fastrax Professional Skydiving is anticipated to display aerial skills.

Live music acts to be featured include country and bluegrass performances from Special Consensus, Jason Michael Carroll, the Cleverlys and The Rarely Herd.

Nationally touring life-sized portraits of fallen Marines and Navy Corpsman of Lima Company painted by Anita Miller will be displayed as part of the exhibit, Honor the Service and Sacrifice of All Who Answer our Nation’s Call. Quilts of Valor will also feature a special presentation to a Gallia veteran.

Crafts and other hand-made goods are also anticipated to return to the festival.

The festival will be hosted at its traditional location on the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande at 10854 Ohio 588, Rio Grande.

The 49th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival returns Oct. 11-13. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_DSC_031820171013165933169.jpg The 49th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival returns Oct. 11-13. File photo