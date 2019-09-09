Gallia Hunger Challenge to return

GALLIPOLIS — The Hunger Challenge will once again return to Gallia County on Sept. 14 with Gallia PALS and its community partners.

According to event organizer and Gallia PALS Executive Director David Price, the organization is partnering with Pathway Community Church, Gallipolis Lions Club, Gallipolis Rotary Club and Heaven Sent Ministries. The event is slated to take place at the Gallia PALS headquarters at 614 Silver Bridge Plaza from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“They did one at Rio Grande a few years back and I took some of my kids with me and it was something I wanted to instill in my own children, to participate in things like that,” said Price previously in June when PALS announced its plans. “I’d been looking for something for PALS to do that was an activity we could complete with the community and I thought combining the two was perfect. These Hunger Challenges are vital things that save people from starving. When I first did it with my daughter a few years ago, we showed up to the event and I was looking around and saw the setup and thought anyone could do them.”

“The Hunger Challenge is a project that people in Gallia County can partner together on to provide food to people around the world who don’t otherwise have access to it,” said Pathway Community Church Pastor Thom Mollohan previously. “The Hunger Challenge program specifically relates to something called Food For Children and is a project with Heaven Sent Ministries, which is based in Princeton, West Virginia. We brought the first Hunger Challenge to Gallia County and our church sponsored it. We had area partners…and a lot of volunteers and so forth. We had it at the Lyne Center. That would have been in 2016.”

The Hunger Challenge was repeated in Gallia in 2017 and is coming back again this year.

The challenge attracts volunteers whom within two hours aim to package a 33-pound boxes with a little over 200 nutritious meals for malnourished or starving individuals in crisis regions. In assembly line style execution, volunteers circle around a funnel and measure ingredients with cups before pouring their portion into a plastic bag that is then sealed and placed in a box. The meals are a blend of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins.

“It’s really a good opportunity to bring all of our community with PALS and to work together as a team,” said Price. “I believe that through this we will create more partnerships in the community and we’ll do greater things. It’s really awesome to see our folks get to be part of something so valuable and valid.”

Gallia PALS seeks to serve clients with developmental disabilities and introduce them to a life of independence and equality as they interact with the community in the everyday.

Hunger Challenge events happen across the US and have serviced families in Sudan, central Asia, West Africa, Haiti, central America, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia, the Philippines, hurricane stricken Louisiana as well as flooded crisis zones in West Virginia.

Businesses and individuals interested in assisting can email galliahungerchallenge@gmail.com.

For more information, visit the Gallia PALS Facebook page and Gallia County Area Hunger Challenge page or call PALS at 740-446-3775.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

Volunteers of all ages in 2016 from local churches in Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties converged on the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College gymnasium to help package nearly 15,000 ready-to-eat meals for people in starving countries. The 15,000 packs that were put together at URG were headed to Ghana, a small country in western Africa. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_Hunger1.jpg Volunteers of all ages in 2016 from local churches in Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties converged on the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College gymnasium to help package nearly 15,000 ready-to-eat meals for people in starving countries. The 15,000 packs that were put together at URG were headed to Ghana, a small country in western Africa. File photo