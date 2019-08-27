A musical ‘Tribute’

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — This year’s annual Tribute to the River festival will feature free musical entertainment on both Friday and Saturday nights.

On Friday night, the Mayor’s Night Out free concert series, sponsored by the City of Point Pleasant, presents festival goers with a performance by Karen Allen in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park. Allen’s show immediately follows the festival’s pageant; the pageant begins at 6 p.m.

Allen, who is originally from Point Pleasant, has roots in country folk and roots rock, but also gravitates to indie pop, alternative rock and experimental music. She is known by many as a founding member of the alt-grunge band, Crazy Jane. The band recorded and toured in support of three albums, performed at the legendary CBGBs (NYC), NPR’s “Mountain Stage”, NXNE Music Festival (Toronto) to name a few and alongside acts such as They Might Be Giants, Violent Femmes, Donna the Buffalo, Julian Lennon, and Robyn Hitchcock. Allen has also played drums and recorded with indie rock duo Tofujitsu and experimental rock trio Fabulous Head.

Her upcoming release, “Here We Are Now,” was engineered and produced by Ken Stringfellow (The Posies, R.E.M., Big Star). Following her performance in Point Pleasant, Allen has shows booked in Porland, Ore., Morehead, Ky., Athens, Ga., Chattanooga, Tenn. and stops in Keyser and Charleston in West Virginia.

Also on Friday, following Allen’s performance, is Stephanie Stacy and the Aftermath, sponsored by Country Road Services. Stacy is a singer/songwriter from Nitro, who has lived in Nashville, Tenn. and has played in venues all over the East Coast. The band plays new and old country, Southern and classic rock.

Then on Saturday, the band Right Turn Clyde from Cincinnati, Ohio will perform at 8 p.m. Right Turn Clyde is described as a professional, multi-state touring band, performing a wide variety of music for every occasion. Right Turn Clyde have combined performance experience of over 100 years, and thousands of shows throughout the Eastern United States. Right Turn Clyde has opened shows for and shared the stage with many international recording artists, including John Micheal Montgomery, John Conlee The Kendalls, Black Oak Arkansas, Josh Gracin, Ted Nugent, Clarence Carter, and more.

In addition, this Thursday, which is the opening night of the festival, a DJ will be playing music and festival goers will have a chance to take the microphone and sing karaoke should they wish from 7:15 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

Admission into the festival is free as are the musical performances.

Tribute to the River concludes Saturday night with fireworks and music, with several free family-friendly activities. Over 20 sternwheelers and houseboats are expected to be docked at the riverfront this week.

Complete schedule of events:

Thursday, Aug. 29

7-7:15 p.m. — Official welcome

7:15-9 p.m. — DJ & Karaoke

Friday, Aug. 30

6-8 p.m. — Queen’s Pageant

8-9 p.m. — Karen Allen performs

9-11 p.m. — Stephanie Stacy and the Aftermath performs

Saturday, Aug. 31

8-11 a.m. — Captain’s Breakfast (Christ Episcopal Church)

10 a.m. – noon — Junior Pageant

Noon-4 p.m. — Line Throwing Competition

4-8 p.m. — Horse Drawn Carriage Rides along Main Street

6:30-8 p.m. — Memorial Service & Lifetime Achievement Award Presentation

8-9:30 p.m. — Right Turn Clyde performs

9:30-10 p.m. — Fireworks

10-11 p.m. — Right Turn Clyde encore

(Editor’s note: Information for the musical artists found on their websites and Facebook pages.)

Pictured are a few of the 14 boats already docked at Riverfront Park ahead of the annual Tribute to the River Festival which begins Thursday and wraps up Saturday with fireworks and music along the Ohio River.

