The fair in flowers

ROCKSPRINGS — The second of two Flower Shows at the 2019 Meigs County Fair featured artists and their interpretation of specified fair themes in flowers in Division 808, and Division 811 featured a second round of fresh horticultural specimens.

Both Flower Shows are presented by the Meigs County Garden Clubs in the Thomas Roush Building. The shows include educational displays and material, and are open for public participation .

Show planning and execution rotate between the five Garden Clubs for both their Summer and Winter Shows. Shelia Curtis and Peggy Crane were this years Flower Show co-chairs, planning, publicity, photography, and educational displays and materials were the responsibility of the Shade Valley Garden Club, Wildwood Garden Club created class signs and were the Show’s clerks, Shade Valley and Winding Trail jointly shared placement responsibilities, and a beautiful display by Linda Blosser and the Chester Garden Club graced the entrance.

Division 808—Adult Artistic Design: Class 77: Arcade-Op Art, 1st Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH, 2nd Josephine L. Hill, Long Bottom, OH, 3rd Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; Class 78: Soil and Water Conservation-using natural materials, 1st Melanie Stethem, 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland, OH, 3rd Alyssa Webb, Pomeroy, OH; Class 79: Harness Racing-Showing Motion, 1st Shelia Curtis, 2nd Vanessa Folmer, Middleport, OH, 3rd Peggy Crane; Class 80: Church Booth- Religious Theme, 1st Peggy Crane, 2nd Melanie Stethem, 3rd Josephine L. Hill; Class 81: Demolition Derby- Free standing Assemblage staged on the show table, , 1st Peggy Crane, 2nd Shelia Curtis, 3rd Melanie Stethem; Class 82: The Grandstand- A Creative Mass, 1st Shelia Curtis, 2nd Alyssa Webb, 3rd Vanessa Folmer; Class 83: Truck/Tractor Pulls- A stretch Design, 1st Peggy Crane, 2nd Melanie Stethem, 3rd Shelia Curtis.

Shelia Curtis received both the award for Grand Champion and Creativity. Melanie Stethem was awarded Reserve Grand Champion.

Division 811—Horticulture: Class 88: Rose, Hybrid tea, any color, 1st Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 89: Rose, Floribunda, any color, 1st Pat Harris; Class 90: Rose, Grandiflora, any color, 1st Pat Harris; Class 91: Dahlia, Cactus, any color, 1st Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH, 2nd Pat Harris; Class 92: Gladiolus, any color, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Glenda K. Hunt, Long Bottom, OH; Class 93: Hosta, miniature, less than 2”, 1st, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd Pat Harris; Class 94: Hosta, miniature, 2-4”, 1st Pat Harris, 2nd, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 95: Hosta, small, 4-6” 1st, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; Class 96: Hosta, blue, one cut stem, 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Shelia Curtis, 3rd Pamela J. Rose, Long Bottom, OH; Class 97: Hosta, green, one cut stem, 1st Elizabeth Harris, 1st Pat Harris, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Pat Harris, 3nd Elizabeth Harris, 3nd Pat Harris; Class 98: Hosta, yellow margined, one cut stem, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Elizabeth Harris Class 99: Hosta, white margined, one cut stem, 1st Pat Harris, 1st Brenda Woodrow, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Brandy Jackson, Long Bottom, OH, 3rd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd Brandy Jackson; Class 100:Hosta, green margined, one cut stem, 1st, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd Pat Harris; Class 101: Zinnia, Dahlia flowered, any color, 1st Pat Harris, 1st Alyssa Webb, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Brenda Woodrow, 3rd Pat Harris, 3rd Brenda Woodrow;

Class 102: Zinnia, Cactus flowered, any color, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Brenda Woodrow; Class 103: Zinnia, small flowered, collection of 3, same color & variety, 1st Elizabeth Harris, Brenda Woodrow; Class 104: Marigold, large flowered, yellow, 1st Pat Harris, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd Shelia Curtis; Class 105: Marigold, large flowered, orange, 1st Elizabeth Harris; Class 106: Marigold, small flowered, one spray, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Brenda Woodrow; Class 107: Marigold, small flowered, collection of 3, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Brenda Woodrow; Class 110: Sunflower, yellow, 1st Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH, 2nd Alyssa Webb; Class111: Sunflower, red, variegated, 1st Pat Harris; Class 112: Sunflower, any other color, 1st Pat Harris; Class 113: Caladium, white/green, 1st Pat Harris, 2nd, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 114: Caladium, white/red and /or pink, 1st Glenda K. Hunt, Long Bottom, OH; Class 115: Caladium, red/green, 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Shelia Curtis, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 117: Caladium, red/green, 1st, 2nd Elizabeth Harris; Class 118: Caladium, mixed with more than 3 colors, 1st Pat Harris, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd Glenda K. Hunt; Class119: Caladium, fancy leaved, 1st Glenda K. Hunt; Class 120: Groundcover, 3 stems, 1st Brenda Woodrow, 2nd Shelia Curtis; Class 121: Coleus, one cut stem, 1st Elizabeth Harris, 1st Pat Harris, 2nd Shelia Curtis, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 2nd pat Harris, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 122: Basil, any variety, one cut stem, 1st Shelia Curtis, 1st Pat Harris, 2nd Pat Harris, 2nd Pamela J. Rose, 3rd, 3rd Pat Harris; Class 124: Yarrow, any variety, one cut stem, 1st Elizabeth Harris; Class 125: Echinacia, any variety, one cut stem, 1st Pat Harris, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd J.R. Markham, Pomeroy, OH; Class 126: Oregano, any variety, one cut stem, 1st Elizabeth Harris 2nd Brenda Woodrow, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 127: Mint, any variety, one cut stem, 1st Shelia Curtis, 1st Pat Harris, 1st Brenda Woodrow, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Pat Harris, 2nd Brenda Woodrow, 3rd Stephanie A. Rife, Middleport, OH, 3rd Shelia Curtis, 3rd Pat Harris; Class 128: Any other culinary herb, one cut stem, 1st Pamela J. Rose, 1st Brenda Woodrow, 2nd Stephanie A. Rife, 2nd Pat Harris, 2nd Brenda Woodrow, 3rd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd Brandy Jackson, Long Bottom, OH; Class 131: Zebra Grass, one cut stem 24-30”, 1st Brenda Woodrow, 1st Brenda Woodrow, 2nd Shelia Curtis, 2nd Brenda Woodrow, 3rd Brandy Jackson, 3rd Brandy Jackson; Class 132: Any other grass, one cut stem 24-30”, 1st Brandy Jackson; Class 133: Any other perennial, round form bloom, one stem, 1st Shelia Curtis, 1st Shelia Curtis, 2nd Pat Harris, 2nd Brenda Woodrow, 3rd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd

Brenda Woodrow; Class 135: Any flowering shrub, one bloom or spray, 1st J. R. Markham, 1st Brenda Woodrow, 2nd Brandy Jackson, 2nd Deborah Mohler, 3rd Shelia Curtis;

Class 137: August (Magic) Lily, one stem, 1st Glenda K. Hunt, 2nd Elizabeth Harris.

Shelia Curtis received Grand Champion for her entries. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_Curtis.jpg Shelia Curtis received Grand Champion for her entries. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Award winning marigolds. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_Marigolds.jpg Award winning marigolds. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Mixed flower specimens. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_Mixed.jpg Mixed flower specimens. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Award winning sunflowers. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_Sunflowers.jpg Award winning sunflowers. Lorna Hart | Courtesy