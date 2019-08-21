Inaugural Meigs County CCMEP recognition luncheon

MIDDLEPORT — On Monday, representatives of the Meigs County Comprehensive Case Management Employment Program (CCMEP) held its inaugural recognition luncheon at the Middleport Church of Christ Life Center for the CCMEP participants, summer work sites, and local school districts.

Chris Shank, Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services director, gave the welcome and introduced the various speakers, Laura McKnight, Area 14 Workforce Development Board director, gave the closing address.

Guest speakers included Bryn Stepp, Southeast Ohio Regional liaison for Governor Mike DeWine’s office, who had proclamations from DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted in recognition of the CCMEP; Justin Blumhorst from Capabilities; George Arnott from Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency; Dana Tackett, Human Resources director at Niche Polymer; Joe Woodall, Middleport’s village administrator; Holly McQuaid, CCMEP participant; and Teddie Stewart, CCMEP participant.

Justin Booth of Mark Porter GM Dealership and Paige Barrett, CCMEP participant, were unable to attend the luncheon, but a CCMEP representative spoke on their behalf.

According to the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services website, the CCMEP was developed to help the emerging workforce prepare for and find meaningful employment and to break the cycle of poverty for thousands of Ohioans.

Employers and participants shared their stories of involvement with CCMEP.

The employers are teaching the youth they have how to be responsible in the work field and are helping them excel in their careers and get them to where they would like to be in their career.

The participants who shared their stories were all young mothers who needed help obtaining their high school diplomas, getting into college, and finding a career. With the help from the CCMEP, the young women obtained their GEDs, received assistance on getting their children into daycare, received help when filling out their FAFSA, and are all now on promising career paths. McQuaid is currently finishing her early childhood education degree and as well as working with the Youth MOVE program in Meigs County; Stewart is a registered nurse; and Barrett is working as a certified phlebotomist and is in school to become a registered nurse.

Shank gave recognition to the summer employment work sites including Southern Local School, Rutland Water and Sewer, Meigs County Library, Pomeroy Village, Meigs Industries, Rutland Township, Meigs County Commission, Meigs County EMS, Letart Township, Meigs High School, Middleport Village, Scipio Township, Rutland Village, Prosecutor’s Office, Syracuse Village, Meigs County Animal Shelter, Easter High School, Meigs County Museum, Sutton Township, and Racine Village; local employer partnerships including Overbrook Center, Niche Polymer, Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation, McClures, Save-A-Lot, Mark Porter GM Dealership, Swisher and Lohse, Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency, and Munchkin City; educational institutions including Meigs Local School District, Eastern Local School District, University of Rio Grande (Meigs branch), Southern Local School District, Mid-Valley Christian School, and Buckeye Hills Career Center; and supportive services including Capabilities, Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency, Greenlight Driving Academy, Right Layne Drive, tutoring services from Ryan Davis, tutoring services from Shaylynn Michell, and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Laura McKnight, Area 14 Workforce Development Board director, giving the closing address before lunch was served.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

