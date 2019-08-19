Point Pleasant man dies in crash

POMEROY — The Gallia-Meigs Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing efforts to investigate a crash fatality that occurred on Laurel Road near Highland Road in Meigs County.

The crash occurred at roughly 4:46 p.m. A release from the post states that troopers believe the driver may have suffered a medical condition previous to the crash. The vehicle caught fire at some point during the crash. The roadway was closed approximately for four hours as a result of the crash and still remains under investigation.

Chester Hall, 76, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., reportedly died in the event while driving a 2002 GMC Savana van. He was reportedly traveling westbound on Meigs County Road 22. The vehicle drifted off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and fence, according to the Post press release.

