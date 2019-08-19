Former RVHS teacher arraigned on sexual battery

GALLIPOLIS — A former River Valley High School teacher was arraigned Monday morning on three, third-degree felony counts of sexual battery involving two John Doe victims.

Andrea Gannaway, 39, of Bidwell, former social studies teacher of RVHS, resigned from her position within the school system, April 29, 2019, said Gallia Local Schools Superintendent Jude Meyers.

Gannaway pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“We have worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement and the (The Ohio Department of Education) throughout the process,” said Meyers. “Our part is done, but we have a vested interest in the other aspects (of ongoing law enforcement processes).”

The school district later confirmed it placed Gannaway on administrative leave in late February for alleged inappropriate behavior with a RVHS student and an investigation had been launched with coordination from the Gallia Sheriff’s Office. An unnamed teacher had first been reported as placed on administrative leave in late February.

Gallia Common Pleas Presiding Judge Dean Evans placed Gannaway on a $45,000 recognizance bond and ordered her to have no contact with the victims, River Valley High School or its students.

Gallia Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Fisher represented the state while Jeffrey Finley served as defense counsel.

Andrea Gannaway exits the Gallia Court of Common Pleas after her arraignment proceeding. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0905-3.jpg Andrea Gannaway exits the Gallia Court of Common Pleas after her arraignment proceeding. Dean Wright | OVP