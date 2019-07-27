Gathering for ‘best hometown’

Area residents gather for a group photo to be sent to Ohio Magazine in Gallipolis City Park, Friday. Gallipolis will be one of five communities recognized in Ohio Magazine’s 14th annual Ohio’s Best Hometowns issue. Gallipolis was selected for this honor because of its thriving sense of community, beautiful downtown and attractions that honor the town’s history and heritage, according to a press release from Ohio Magazine.

Dean Wright | OVP