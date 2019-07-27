Sheriff’s office searches for missing man

BIDWELL — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a man who has been reported as missing to the office.

Gage Tyler Burris, 23, of the Rodney Village II area of Bidwell was last seen by his family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Burris was reportedly operating a 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck which is dark gray in color and has Ohio registration 466YWD. Burris is described at 6 foot 3 inches in height, weighs approximately 180 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. It is reported that Burris has no current medical conditions.

If any have information which could aid in locating Burris and ensuring his safety, contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221.

