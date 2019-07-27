Farm tractor accident claims life

ADDISON TOWNSHIP — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement Friday night saying that a male victim died in a tractor accident on Possum Trot Road at roughly 9:54 p.m.

“Deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched with Gallia County EMS and the Gallipolis Fire Department to a reported farm tractor accident on Possum Trot Road,” said the sheriff in the statement. “Upon arrival of first responders to the scene, they found that the male victim of the accident had succumbed to injuries sustained from the accident. At this time, we are not releasing the name of the victim pending the proper notifications to his family. Further information regarding this investigation will be made available at a later time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family during this most difficult time.”

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-1-1-14.jpg