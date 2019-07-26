If you go
- General daily admission to the fair is $10, which will include free admission to rides and entertainment at the Gallia County Junior Fair.
- Seasonal passes may be purchased for $28 and permit daily admittance to the fair grounds.
- Under two (2) years of age (admission Only with no ride privileges) - Free
- Senior Citizen (Gold Buckeye Card) Tuesday only - Free
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — This Monday, July 29, marks the start of the Gallia County Junior Fair, and the start of fair season in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area.
The Gallia County Junior Fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 3 with the opening days of the Mason County Fair following on Monday, Aug. 5 and the Meigs County Fair on Monday, Aug. 12, respecitively.
Listed below is the daily schedule for the upcoming Gallia County Junior Fair:
70th annual Opening Day
Monday, July 29
“Gallia County Night”
8 a.m. Rabbit Judging & Pet Rabbit (Dairy Barn)
9 a.m. Horse Show (Horse Arena)
9 a.m. Tobacco Judging (Show Arena)
11 a.m. Poultry (Following Rabbit Show) at Dairy Barn
11 a.m. Field Crops Activities Building
12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Conservation Activities (Pond Area)
1:30 p.m. Miniature Goat Show (Show Arena)
2 p.m. Cloverbud Show-and-Tell (Gray Pavilion)
3 p.m. Market Goat Show (Show Arena)
3 p.m. South Gallia High School Band (Holzer Main Stage)
4 p.m. Gallia Academy High School Band (Holzer Main Stage)
5 p.m. River Valley High School Band (Holzer Main Stage)
6 p.m. Official Opening (Holzer Main Stage) VFW Post 4464, National Anthem – River Valley High School Band Invocation – Aaron Young, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Gallipolis. Introduction of Dignitaries: Tim Massie. Welcome Address: Ronnie Slone, president
6 p.m. Livestock Skill-A-Thon (Gray Pavilion)
6:30 p.m. Little Miss Gallia County Contest (Holzer Main Stage)
7 p.m. Championship Rodeo (Pulling Track)
7:30 p.m. Little Mister Gallia County Contest (Holzer Main Stage)
9:30 p.m. 2019 Gallia County Queen Pageant (Holzer Main Stage)
Tuesday, July 30
“Religious & Senior Citizens Night”
9 a.m. Swine Showmanship (Show Arena)
9 a.m. Horse Show (Horse Arena)
4 p.m. Market Swine (Show Arena)
5:30 p.m. Boy Scout Awards (Gray Pavilion)
6 p.m. Girl Scout Awards (Gray Pavilion)
6:30 p.m. 4 Wheel Drive Truck Pulls (Pulling Track)
7 p.m. Barnyard Games (Horse Arena)
7 p.m. Poet Voices performs at (Holzer Main Stage)
8:30 p.m. Ryan Stevenson performs at Holzer Main Stage
Wednesday, July 31
9 a.m. Beef Breeding Show (Show Arena)
10 a.m. Extreme 4-H Cowboy Trail Competition (Horse Arena)
3 p.m. Sheep Showmanship (Show Arena)
6 p.m. Market Lambs (Show Arena)
6 p.m. Costume Contest (Horses) at Horse Arena
6:30 p.m. Fairgrounds Scavenger Hunt Sponsored by GC & HC (Horse Arena)
6:30 p.m. Field Stock Tractor & Semi Pull (Pulling Track)
8:30 p.m. Riley Green performs at Holzer Main Stage
Thursday, Aug. 1
8:30 a.m. Steer Show (Show Arena)
10 a.m. Exhibition Horse Clinic (Horse Arena)
12:30 p.m. Kiwanis Youth Program (Holzer Main Stage), Balloon Bursting, Bubble Gum Blowing,Watermelon Eating & many more events, followed by Gallia County Sheriff K-9 Unit Demonstration
12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Casting Tournament (Pond Area)
1 p.m. Steer and Feeder Calf Showmanship Contest (Show Arena)
1 p.m.-4 p.m. Library (Gray Pavilion)
2 p.m. Feeder Calf and Dairy Feeders (Show Arena)
4 p.m. Dairy Show (Show Arena)
5 p.m. Adult Showmanship Contest (Show Arena)
6 p.m. Cloverbud Graduation (Gray Pavilion)
6 p.m. Horse Fun Show (Horse Arena)
7 p.m. Garden Tractor and 4 Wheeler Pulls (Pulling Track)
7 p.m. Master Exhibitor (Show Arena)
8:30 p.m. David Crowder Band performs at (Holzer Main Stage)
Friday, Aug. 2
9 a.m. 68th Annual Market Steer Sale (Show Arena)
10 a.m. 7th Annual Market Goat Sale (Show Arena)
10:30 a.m. 37th Annual Market Tobacco Sale (Show Arena)
10 a.m. Pretty Baby Contest (Holzer Main Stage) Sponsored by the Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club
11 a.m. 61st Annual Market Lamb Sale (Show Arena)
11 a.m. Horse Awards Ceremony (Horse Arena)
12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Archery Conservation Activities (Pond Area)
5 p.m. Holzer Health System Award Shows (Gray Pavilion)
5:30 p.m. Muddy Night – Mud Volleyball Tournament (Horse Arena)
5:30 p.m. Kiddie Tractor Pull (Registration at 4:30 p.m. at Holzer Main Stage) Sponsored by Gallipolis FFA Alumni
7 p.m. OSTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Pulling Track)
7:30 p.m. Riverside Cloggers followed by The Band Beaver Creek at Holzer Main Stage
Saturday, Aug. 3
9 a.m. 59th Annual Market Hog Sale (Show Arena)
5 p.m. Demolition Derbies (Pulling Track) Includes Power Wheels Class, Lawn Mowers, Mini Car, Street Stock Class, Kicker Class
8:30 p.m. “A Taste of Gallia County” at Holzer Main Stage, featuring Gallia County Jamboree Presented by Big Buck Country