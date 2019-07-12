Man charged in Crown City shooting

CROWN CITY — A Crown City Man was recently charged and arraigned for the shooting of another Crown City man.

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement July 8 saying that deputies responded to a shooting call at roughly 3:06 a.m. the same morning regarding a male who had been shot in a domestic-related incident. Gallia EMS attended to the gunshot wound and he was transported to a Huntington, W.Va., trauma center. Through the following investigation, deputies arrested Zachariah Jones, 34, of Crown City.

Sheriff Matt Champlin has released an update in regards to the shooting incident which occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, July 8, 2019 in Crown City.

Jones has been charged and arraigned before the Gallipolis Municipal Court with one count of felonious assault and remains in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

