Man dies in US 35 fatality

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a fatality and injury that occurred Monday evening near mile post 9 of US 35.

The roadway was closed as a result of the crash and is still under investigation.

According to a press release from the Post, Richard Elliot, 60, of Gallipolis was reportedly struck by a 2015 Ford Transit driven by Karagyoz Shefka, 46, of Oakland Park, Fla., while traveling westbound. Elliot was reportedly near a 2000 Buick Century Custom that was disabled in the roadway and outside the vehicle. The Transit reportedly struck Elliot and the rear of the Buick.

Shefka was taken to Cabell-Huntington Hospital for minor injuries.

