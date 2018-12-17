Inmate dies in Gallia Jail

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a Facebook statement Sunday evening regarding the death of an inmate housed at the Gallia County Jail.

“I can confirm that Mark E. Simms, age 36, of Crown City passed away from an unknown cause while he was alone in his cell on Sunday, December 16, 2018. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said Champlin.

“Gallia County Coroner, Dr. Daniel Whiteley has asked for an autopsy to assist investigators with determining the cause of Mr. Simms’s death,” continued the statement. “This investigation is ongoing and Detectives are being assisted by agents from the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.”

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-1.jpg