Fatality claims man on Ohio 7

CHESHIRE — A man from Charleston, W.Va., was killed Sunday evening after being involved in a fatal traffic crash on Ohio 7 near mile post 31.

The road was closed for roughly an hour and remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Christopher C. Ferguson, 29, suffered fatal wounds while driving a 2002 Saab 93. As he was reportedly traveling north on Ohio 7, the vehicle crossed the center line of the road and eventually off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle continued moving while striking a sign, a ditch and tree before overturning and coming to a final rest on its top. Reports say the incident occurred at 11:38 p.m.

