Two women escape Gallia Jail

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement saying two females escaped custody from the Gallia County Jail on Friday.

“At approximately 5:57 p.m., two females who have been identified as Shelena Doss and Savannah Coleman were able to compromise the security of our facility and have fled custody. Ms. Doss, age2 8, is a white female who is 5’4” tall, 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Ms. Coleman, age 28, is also a white female who is 5’7” tall 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes,” said Champlin.

“It pains me to see this, the second breach in security at our facility in the last month. Our facility is over 70 years old in combination with the dynamics of the inmate population and the quantity of inmates we are holding, is continuing to create an environment that our facility was not intended or designed to handle. We continue to explore options to remedy this problem and insure the safety of our staff and the citizens we serve.”

Both females are currently still at large. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of these individuals, contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221.

Doss https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_Doss-S.jpg Doss Coleman https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_Coleman.jpg Coleman