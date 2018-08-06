‘American Pickers’ coming to Ohio

OHIO VALLEY — Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz with History Channel’s American Pickers will be returning to Ohio as the show intends to film episodes throughout the region during September this year.

According to a statement given by American Pickers representatives, “American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques . They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they h it the back roads from coast to coast , Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”

According to history.com, “A lifelong American picker, Mike (Wolfe) has been combing through junk since the age of four. Over the years, he’s earned a reputation as one of the country’s foremost foragers, traveling coast to coast in search of forgotten treasures. Where other people see dilapidated barns and overgrown yards, Mike sees potential goldmines packed with rare finds and sensational stories. Mike spends as much time as he can on the road, usually with Frank Fritz — his friend of 20 years and picking partner — in tow. “A picker’s kind of like a nomad,” he explains. Wherever they go, the two guys unearth hoards of unique items and spend some quality time with the offbeat characters who own them.”

The website continues, “Like his buddy Mike, Frank started picking early, collecting rocks and beer cans as a kid. He worked for many years as a fire and safety inspector but always had a passion for antiques and junk. These days, he spends all his time on the road with Mike, digging for treasure in barns, garages and junkyards across America. Even-tempered and affable, he has a way with potential sellers and a knack for putting out fires: Mike calls him the bearded charmer. Frank does get a little carried away, however, by anything with an engine, and Mike often has to talk him out of buying yet another motorbike for his collection.”

If Ohio residents are interested in being part of September filming, they can email americanpickers@cineflex.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Wolfe and Fritz look to pick through large, private collections. Send name, phone number locations and descriptions of the collection with photos.

