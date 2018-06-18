Flags lowered across the county

Flags at the Meigs County Courthouse and other government buildings around Meigs County were ordered to be lowered to half-staff on Monday morning following the passing of County Court Judge Steve Story and former-EMA director and longtime volunteer firefighter Bob Byer. Story passed away on Saturday and Byer on Sunday. See related Page 1 stories regarding the lives of both men and the tributes to them. Complete obituaries for Story and Byer appear inside the Tuesday edition of The Daily Sentinel.

