New and old foes await Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Sunny days are ahead for the Herd.

The Marshall football team enters the 2022 season under a new banner, with this being the Thundering Herd’s first season in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Herd joins the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Old Dominion Monarchs in leaving Conference USA, along with the James Madison Dukes, who are making the jump from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Leaving C-USA as 3-time East Division champions (2013, 2014 and 2020) and 1-time conference champion (2014), the Green and White face a whole slew of new challenges in their new league.

Under first year head coach Charles Huff, Marshall went 7-6 (5-3 C-USA) during the 2021 season, culminating in a 36-21 loss to Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl.

The four teams officially become part of the SBC July 1.

Below are brief descriptions of the teams Marshall will face in the 2022 season.

vs. NORFOLK STATE – Sept. 3

Marshall last met the Spartans during the 2015 season, a 45-7 win at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The Spartans ended 2021 with a 6-5 record, going 2-3 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

at NOTRE DAME – Sept. 10

No doubt the marquee matchup in the out-of-conference schedule, this will be the first time Marshall crossed paths with the Fighting Irish.

In the 2021 season, Notre Dame finished with a 11-2 record, finishing up with a 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Irish also finished the 2021 season ranked N0. 8 in the AP poll.

at BOWLING GREEN – Sept. 17

The Falcons hold a 21-8 all-time record against Marshall.

Their last meeting was in the 2010 season, with Bowling Green winning 44-28 at home.

Last season, the Falcons finished 4-8, finishing fourth in the MAC East Division, missing out on bowl season.

at TROY – Sept. 24

The Herd’s conference schedule kicks off with a road game against the Trojans.

Marshall holds a slight all-time advantage against Troy, going 3-2, but the Trojans won the last two games.

Their last meeting took place in the 2004 season, with the Trojans winning 17-15 in Huntington.

Troy ended their 2021 campaign with a 5-7 record, good enough for fourth place in the Sun Belt’s East Division.

vs. GARDNER-WEBB – Oct. 1

Marshall wraps up their out-of-conference schedule with another FCS home game, this time against the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Thundering Herd last met Gardner-Webb in the 2013 season, besting the FCS team 55-0 at home.

Last season, the Bulldogs ended up with a 4-7 record, finishing last in the Big South Conference.

vs. LOUISIANA – Oct. 12

Last season they met as bowl opponents, this time they meet as conference-mates.

The Thundering Herd and the Ragin’ Cajuns met only once before, their aforementioned clash in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl.

The Ragin’ Cajuns ended their 2021 campaign repeating as Sun Belt Conference Champions, besting East Division Champion Appalachian State 24-16 in the SBC championship game.

at JAMES MADISON – Oct. 22

Marshall holds a 2-0 all-time record against the James Madison Dukes.

Their last meeting was in 1994, with the Herd winning 28-21 on the road.

Last season, the Dukes finished the 2021 season 12-2, making it to FCS semifinals before falling to eventual-champion North Dakota State.

vs. COASTAL CAROLINA – Oct. 29

This will be Marshall’s first matchup against the Chanticleers.

Last season, CCU finished with a 11-2 record, finishing second in the SBC East.

The Chanticleers ended the season with a 47-41 win against Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl.

at OLD DOMINION – Nov. 5

Marshall holds the all-time edge against the Monarchs, with a 6-1 record.

Last season, the Herd won at home 20-13 against Old Dominion.

The Monarchs ended their 2021 campaign with a 6-7 record, finishing third in the C-USA East Division.

In the bowl season, Old Dominion lost 30-17 against Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

vs. APPALACHIAN STATE – Nov. 12

The Mountaineers hold a 15-9 all-time record against Marshall.

Their last meeting occured in the 2021 season, with App State winning at home 31-30.

The Mountaineers ended the 2021 season with a 10-4 record, good enough for first place in the SBC East Divison.

They finished the season with a 59-38 loss to Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl.

at GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Nov. 19

The Herd and Eagles have met six times so far, with Marshall holding the 4-2 edge.

Their last meeting was in the 1996 season, with Marshall winning 29-13.

Last season, the Eagles finished 3-9, which put them last in the SBC East.

vs. GEORGIA STATE – Nov. 26

The 2022 season will be the first time Marshall took on the Panthers.

Georgia State finished the 2022 season 8-5, putting them in second place for the SBC East.

They finished up with a bowl win, besting Ball State 51-20 in the Camellia Bowl.

By Colton Jeffries [email protected]

