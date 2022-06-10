17 named all-district in softball

A total of 17 female student-athletes from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were named to the 2022 SEOSCA All-District softball teams, as voted on by the coaches within the southeastern portion of the Buckeye State.

All six area programs — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Eastern, South Gallia and Southern — came away with at least two selections apiece, with both the Blue Angels and Lady Eagles leading the way with four picks each.

From the 17 local honorees, four picks were first team selections and another four were named to the second team in their respective divisions. Nine girls were also picked to the honorable mentions squads in divisions two through four.

GAHS had a first team honoree in Jenna Harrison and a second team pick in Grace Truance in Division II, while Bella Barnette and Maddi Meadows were also named honorable mention for the Blue Angels.

Abbigail Hollanbaugh was a first team pick in D-2 for the Lady Raiders, who also received honorable mention choices for Brooke Sizemore and Riley Bradley.

Lily Dugan was a second team pick in D-2 for the Lady Marauders, while Delana Wright was named honorable mention as well for MHS.

Megan Maxon was the lone first team selection for Eastern in Division III. Juli Durst, Ella Carleton and Emma Putman were each honorable mention choices.

Jessie Rutt was a first team selection for the Lady Rebels in Division IV, while Lalla Hurlow was named honorable mention for SGHS as well.

The Lady Tornadoes had two second team picks in D-4 in Kassidy Chaney and Lauren Smith.

2022 SEOSCA All-District Teams

Division I

FIRST TEAM

Meghan Spencer, Logan.

Player of the year:

Meghan Spencer, Logan.

Coach of the year:

Jim Huntsberger, Logan.

SECOND TEAM

Meegan McWilliams, Logan.

HONORABLE MENTION

Abbi Smith, Logan; Aislynn Slack, Logan.

Division II

FIRST TEAM

Cora Hall, Sheridan; Cara Cooper, Circleville; Suzzy Wall, Waverly; Avery Miller, Unioto; Carly King, Logan Elm; Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County; Olivia Congleton, Warren; Camryn Spruell, Hillsboro; Leah Alford, Jackson; Alexis Book, Unioto; Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy; Avery Mueller, Sheridan; Morgan Wolfe, Fairfield Union; Abbigail Hollanbaugh, River Valley; Ashleigh James, Athens; Olivia Banks, Athens; Aiyana Hancock, Warren; Chandler Hayes, Circleville.

Co-players of the year:

Cora Hall (Sheridan) and Cara Cooper (Circleville).

C0-coaches of the year:

Rob Hull (Unioto) and Troy Wolfe (Sheridan).

SECOND TEAM

Hannah Hull, Unioto; Sidney Payton, Miami Trace; Cate Conrad, Sheridan; Kayla Roberts, Hillsboro; Lynsa VanHoose, Logan Elm; Lily Dugan, Meigs; Halle Reveal, Hillsboro; Abby Atkinson, McClain; Emma Fromm, Chillicothe; Makenna Knisey, Wash. C.H.; Kassidy Olson, Wash. C.H.; Grace Hash, River Valley; Karlee Lynch, Warren; Kendra Hammonds, Athens; Grace Truance, Gallia Academy; Cloe Michael, Jackson; Abbie Marshall, Unioto; Breanna Sexton, Vinton County.

HONORABLE MENTION

Maya Farley, Marietta; Kira Farley, Marietta; Rhylen Tucker, Marietta; Ella McFarland, Warren; Taylor Houdasheldt, Vinton County; Rylee Ousley, Vinton County; Kinsey Gilliland, Hillsboro; Bailee Toadvine, Athens; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe; Never Smith, Fairfield Union; Addison Grosse, Sheridan; Bella Barnett, Gallia Academy; Maddi Meadows, Gallia Academy; Bryn Denny, Jackson; Makayla Wyant, Jackson; Meradeth Pabst, Wash. C.H.; Haven McGraw, Wash. C.H.; Averee Entler, Logan Elm; Brooke Sizemore, River Valley; Riley Bradley, River Valley; Delaney Thomas, Miami Trace; Alexa Fox, Miami Trace; Hailey Hall, Fairfield Union; Kayle Emswiller, Fairfield Union; Maddie Harrod, Chillicothe; Bella Riffe, Chillicothe; Gabby McConnell, Circleville; Ella Michael, Circleville; Kenzie Wise, McClain; Faith Thornsberry, Waverly; Delana Wright, Meigs.

Division III

FIRST TEAM

Jenna Johnston, Wellston; Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg; Madison Perry, Portsmouth; Keegan Moore, Ironton; Sydney McDermott, Ports. West; Lexie Lockwood, Southeastern; Katie Boggs, Wheelersburg; Caitlyn Quickle, Fairfield; Olivia Dumm, Westfall; Emma Garrison, Adena; Lexi Scott, Zane Trace; McKenna Headley, Crooksville; Megan Maxon, Eastern; Ryleigh Griffin, Nelsonville-York; Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove; Hannah Potts, Wellston; Abbie Boland, Ports. West; Kaylee Salyer, Fairland; Mollyann Runyon, Northwest; Andi Jo Howard, Wheelersburg So.

Co-players of the year:

Jenna Johnston (Wellston) and Macee Eaton (Wheelersburg).

Coach of the year:

Dani Coleman, Portsmouth West.

SECOND TEAM

Emmi Vance, Fairfield; Greenlee Bossert, Adena; Isabelle Melvin, Rock Hill; Emilie Johnson, Lucas. Valley; Jaelynn Nelson, Crooksville; Brenna Davis, Oak Hill; Graycie Brammer, Ironton; Erin Richendollar, Southeastern; Katie Pruitt, Fairland; Jayden Allen, New Lexington; Gracie McCullough, Zane Trace; Emily Moore, Ports. West; Haley Hates, Northwest; Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth; Grace Pruitt, Eastern Brown; Laralei Martin, Minford; Rylee Harmon, Coal Grove; Makayla Cook, Westfall; Samantha Hefter, Chesapeake; Makenzie Tackett, Huntington; Alexis Wilkes, Federal Hocking; Bella Sorbilli, Ironton.

HONORABLE MENTION

Haley Myers, Wheelersbug; Kaylor Picklesimer, Ports. West; Lexi Whit, Lucas. Valley; Taylor Cunningham, Lucas Valley; Addy Conaway, Lucas. Valley; Halle Hamilton, Fairfield; Jobey Hattan, Fairfield; Rylee Newlon, New Lexington; Lydia Stephens, New Lexington; Soraya Taylor, New Lexington; Autumn Griffith, Lynchburg-Clay; Kaylee Tumbleson, North Adams; Sophia Edmisten, Eastern Brown; Riley Kattwinkel, Eastern Brown; Alayna Butler, Zane Trace; Grace Frame, Crooksville; Sonni Nelson, Crooksville; Taylor Williams, Piketon; Natalie Cooper, Piketon; Zoey Fuchs, Piketon; Laney Brown, Piketon; Faith Phillips, Portsmouth; Elli Stidham, South Point; Olivia Perkins, South Point; Kodie Langdon, South Point; Hannah Webb, Chesapeake; McKenna Brown, Chesapeake; Jaelyn Adkins, Chesapeake; Kiera Williams, Adena; Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill; Nevaeh Hackworth, Rock Hill; Shaylin Matney, Rock Hill; Katie Deeds, Coal Grove; Abbie Deeds, Coal Grove; Savannah Bushatz, Huntington; Allie Baker, Huntington; Lexi Riegel, Wellston; Sadie Henry, Wellston; Kallan Kimzel, Oak Hill; Camerya Kirby, Oak Hill; Emily Weber, Ironton; Jaycie Jordan, Alexander; Juli Durst, Eastern; Ella Carleton, Eastern; Emma Putman, Eastern; Alison Thorockmorton, Northwest; Lauren Redoutey, Northwest; Ally Shepherd, Fairland; Katie Dehart, Fairland; Emma Fowler, Nelsonville-York; Trinity Shockey, Nelsonville-York; Abby Riffe, Nelsonville-York; Makyla Walker, Federal Hocking; Cheyenne Mayle, Federal Hocking; Emma Wilson, Federal Hocking; Hannah Lougheed, Southeastern; Audrey Scott, Southeastern.

Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Gwen Sparks, Ports. Notre Dame; Kaitlen Bush, Belpre; Jacy Gearheart, Ports. Clay; Cara Taylor, Waterford; Marisa Moore, Peebles; Bri Claxon, South Webster; Olivia Smith, Paint Valley; Preslee Lutz, Ports. Clay; Kari Carney, Waterford; Lauren Wells, Symmes Valley; Jace Agriesti, Miller; Kyndall Ford, Ports. Notre Dame; Emilee Applegate, Manchester; Kasey Kimber, Green; MaKayla Carmichael, Belpre; Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley; Rylie Young, Manchester; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia.

Co-players of the year:

Gwen Sparks (Portsmouth Notre Dame) and Kaitlen Bush (Belpre).

Co-coaches of the year:

Stephanie Evans (Belpre) and Jason Gearheart (Portsmouth Clay).

SECOND TEAM

Ailey Elliott, Western; Kassidy Chaney, Southern; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster; Josie Elliott, Waterford; Lauren Smith, Southern; Lanie Johnston, Peebles; Madelyn Lawson, New Boston; Mia Caldwell, Sciotoville East; Rylee McGraw, South Webster; Kailey Ware, Ports. Clay; Taylor Parker, Belpre; Carrissa Sprigg, Belpre; Kameyl Carter, Manchester; Liv Dishon, Miller; Maddie Entler, Ports. Notre Dame; Hannah Hobbs, Manchester; Abbi Stanforth, Paint Valley; Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston.

HONORABLE MENTION

MacKenzie Soprano, Waterford; Caydence Carroll, Peebles; Baylie Johnston, Peebles; Katelyn Darden, Ports. Notre Dame; Shea Edgington, Ports. Clay; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley; Jocelyn Carpenter, Symmes Valley; Ashlee Spence, South Webster; Lalla Hurlow, South Gallia; Bella Stauffer, Paint Valley; Gracie Daniels, Green; Kailyn Neal, Green; Ryleigh McDavid, Green; Mackenzie Whitley, New Boston; Cassie Williams, New Boston; Lauren Ware, Western; Morgan Whitley, Western; Bailey Guido, Sciotoville East; Karleigh Lennox, Sciotoville East; Adrianna Hufferd, Sciotoville East.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

