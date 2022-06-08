Lady Knights net 2 all-state picks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A pair of Lady Knights ended up amongst the best.
The Point Pleasant softball team had two players named to the 2022 WVSWA Class AA softball teams, as voted on by a panel of media members within the Mountain State.
The Lady Knights — for a second straight postseason — had two honorees in the likes of junior Kylie Price, as well as senior Hayley Keefer.
Price was chosen as a utility player on the second team, while Keefer repeated on the honorable mentions list.
This year, the Class AA first team was headed by two co-captains, with Winfield’s Kennedy Deen and Lena Elkins of Nitro sharing the honors.
Delaney Haller of Lincoln was chosen as the second team captain in double-A.
Below is the full list of the Class AA softball teams, as released by the WVSWA.
2022 WVSWA Class AA Softball Teams
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Lena Elkins, Nitro (co-captain); Paige Maynard, Shady Spring; Delaney Buckland, Independence; Maddie McKay, Oak Glen.
Infield: Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser; Olivia Barnett, Shady Spring; Jaden Elkins, Scott; Paige Laxton, Wyoming East; Sara Simon, Philip Barbour.
Outfield: Georgia Moulder, Winfield; Kenna Calahan, Oak Glen; Sydney Shamblin, Herbert Hoover.
Catcher: Sydney Bright, Herbert Hoover; Kennedy Dean, Winfield (co-captain).
Utility: Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East; Grayson Buckner, Herbert Hoover; Maci Boggess, Winfield; Madison Legg, Sissonville.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Delaney Haller, Lincoln (captain); Chloe Murphy, Chapmanville; Charity Wolfe, Keyser.
Infield: Gracelyn Hill, Sissonville; Lindzie Runions, Poca; Kya Hampton, Sissonville; Lacy Mitchell, Roane County; Madison Angus, Weir.
Outfield: Taylor Noe, Logan; Abby Hanson, Herbert Hoover.
Catcher: Tayler Likens, Keyser; Emma Kyle, Liberty-Harrison; Sarah Brown, Oak Glen.
Utility: Fran Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd; Frederique Maloley, Grafton; Tatum Halley, Scott; Kylie Price, Point Pleasant; Avery Noel, Frankfort.
HONORABLE MENTION
Emmalee Jarvis, Braxton County; Mahailey Nicholson, Roane County; Lilly Grady, Poca; Carly Mathes, Nitro; Cece Lackey, Nitro; Avery Sayre, Nitro; Brooklyn Huffman, Herbert Hoover; Josi Fix, Herbert Hoover; Lola Baber, Winfield; Hadley Wood, Shady Spring; Kayley Bane, Wyoming East; Savannah Brehm, Wyoming East; Sarah Bragg, Independence; Ashley Mahon, Chapmanville; Kaliah Merritt Wayne; Bailey Belcher, Chapmanville; Natalie Green, Scott, Kayley Hall, Logan; Brooke Christian, Chapmanville; Chloe Bryant, Logan; Kaa Hunt, Mingo Central; Emma Elkins, Logan; Gina Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd; Lilley Criss, Philip Barbour; Abby Hartley, Lewis County; Charlee Johnson, Liberty-Harrison; Katie Kennedy, Philip Barbour; Avery McDaniel, Philip Barbour; Liz Murphy, Fairmont Senior; Blair Nuzum, East Fairmont; Emily Robey, Lincoln; Alexis Williams, Lincoln; Sydney Brown, Oak Glen; Mallory Rosnick, Weir; Rylee Mangold Keyser, Skyler Nash, Nicholas County; Lizzie Kell, Oak Glen; Hayley Keefer, Point Pleasant.
