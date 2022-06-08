Lady Knights net 2 all-state picks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A pair of Lady Knights ended up amongst the best.

The Point Pleasant softball team had two players named to the 2022 WVSWA Class AA softball teams, as voted on by a panel of media members within the Mountain State.

The Lady Knights — for a second straight postseason — had two honorees in the likes of junior Kylie Price, as well as senior Hayley Keefer.

Price was chosen as a utility player on the second team, while Keefer repeated on the honorable mentions list.

This year, the Class AA first team was headed by two co-captains, with Winfield’s Kennedy Deen and Lena Elkins of Nitro sharing the honors.

Delaney Haller of Lincoln was chosen as the second team captain in double-A.

Below is the full list of the Class AA softball teams, as released by the WVSWA.

2022 WVSWA Class AA Softball Teams

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Lena Elkins, Nitro (co-captain); Paige Maynard, Shady Spring; Delaney Buckland, Independence; Maddie McKay, Oak Glen.

Infield: Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser; Olivia Barnett, Shady Spring; Jaden Elkins, Scott; Paige Laxton, Wyoming East; Sara Simon, Philip Barbour.

Outfield: Georgia Moulder, Winfield; Kenna Calahan, Oak Glen; Sydney Shamblin, Herbert Hoover.

Catcher: Sydney Bright, Herbert Hoover; Kennedy Dean, Winfield (co-captain).

Utility: Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East; Grayson Buckner, Herbert Hoover; Maci Boggess, Winfield; Madison Legg, Sissonville.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Delaney Haller, Lincoln (captain); Chloe Murphy, Chapmanville; Charity Wolfe, Keyser.

Infield: Gracelyn Hill, Sissonville; Lindzie Runions, Poca; Kya Hampton, Sissonville; Lacy Mitchell, Roane County; Madison Angus, Weir.

Outfield: Taylor Noe, Logan; Abby Hanson, Herbert Hoover.

Catcher: Tayler Likens, Keyser; Emma Kyle, Liberty-Harrison; Sarah Brown, Oak Glen.

Utility: Fran Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd; Frederique Maloley, Grafton; Tatum Halley, Scott; Kylie Price, Point Pleasant; Avery Noel, Frankfort.

HONORABLE MENTION

Emmalee Jarvis, Braxton County; Mahailey Nicholson, Roane County; Lilly Grady, Poca; Carly Mathes, Nitro; Cece Lackey, Nitro; Avery Sayre, Nitro; Brooklyn Huffman, Herbert Hoover; Josi Fix, Herbert Hoover; Lola Baber, Winfield; Hadley Wood, Shady Spring; Kayley Bane, Wyoming East; Savannah Brehm, Wyoming East; Sarah Bragg, Independence; Ashley Mahon, Chapmanville; Kaliah Merritt Wayne; Bailey Belcher, Chapmanville; Natalie Green, Scott, Kayley Hall, Logan; Brooke Christian, Chapmanville; Chloe Bryant, Logan; Kaa Hunt, Mingo Central; Emma Elkins, Logan; Gina Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd; Lilley Criss, Philip Barbour; Abby Hartley, Lewis County; Charlee Johnson, Liberty-Harrison; Katie Kennedy, Philip Barbour; Avery McDaniel, Philip Barbour; Liz Murphy, Fairmont Senior; Blair Nuzum, East Fairmont; Emily Robey, Lincoln; Alexis Williams, Lincoln; Sydney Brown, Oak Glen; Mallory Rosnick, Weir; Rylee Mangold Keyser, Skyler Nash, Nicholas County; Lizzie Kell, Oak Glen; Hayley Keefer, Point Pleasant.

By Colton Jeffries [email protected]

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

