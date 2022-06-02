22 locals named all-district in baseball

A total of 22 athletes from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were chosen to the 2022 Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Southeast District baseball squads throughout divisions one through four, as voted on by the coaches within the area.

All six local programs from Gallia and Meigs counties had at least three players selected on the East Division squads, with Eastern leading all of the local squads with five total choices.

Meigs and Southern — the only two sectional champions from the area — were next with four picks apiece, while Gallia Academy, River Valley and South Gallia each came away with three honorees each.

Starting in the east side of Division IV, the Eagles landed a pair of first team selections in Sean Stobaugh and Jace Bullington.

Ryan Ross was a second team pick for EHS, while Brayden Smith and Bryce Newland were named to the special mention squad.

Will Wickline was the lone first team honoree for the Tornadoes, while Lincoln Rose was chosen to the second team.

Both Cade Anderson and Tanner Lisle were named to the special mention squad in D-4.

Alex Oram led South Gallia as a second team selection, with Wendel Unroe and Tristan Saber joining the list as special mention honorees.

The Marauders paced the local area in Division III as Ethan Stewart and Drew Dodson were both first team picks on the east side, while Theron Eberts and Caleb Burnem each brought in special mention accolades.

Mason Rhodes was the top Raider after being named to the first team in D-3, while Braden McGuire and Cole Johnson landed special mention considerations for RVHS.

The Blue Devils landed Zane Loveday on the east side’s Division I-II first team, while Maddux Camden was a second team selection. Dalton Mershon was also chosen to the D-2 special mention squad.

Jackson’s Josh McGraw was named the coach of the year for divisions 1-2, while Michael Hill of Fairland captured the D-3 COY honors. Chad Renfroe of Symmes Valley was the Division IV coach of the year on the east side as well.

2022 OHSBCA Southeast District Teams

Divisions I-II

FIRST TEAM EAST

Malachi Morton, Marietta; Bryson Brown, Jackson; Caden Sheridan, Sheridan; Tatem Toth, New Lexington; Derrick Welsh, Athens; Zane Loveday, Gallia Academy; Ronnie Rowley, Fairfield Union; Caleb Davis, Warren; Caeleb McGraw, Jackson; Holden Blankenship, Jackson; Simon Pierce, Logan.

Coach of the year:

Josh McGraw, Jackson.

SECOND TEAM EAST

Maddux Camden, Gallia Academy; Dawson Brown, Vinton County; River Hayes, Vinton County; Blaine Hannan, Sheridan; Trent Taylor, Warren; Coyle Withrow, Sheridan; Westin Davis, Marietta; Colin Cook, Logan; Landon Wheatley, Athens.

HONORABLE MENTION EAST

Malachi Palmer, Fairfield Union; Hayden Pelletier, Warren; Isaac McGill, New Lexington.

SPECIAL MENTION EAST

Hunter Kellogg, New Lexington; Donovan Shriner, New Lexington; Drew Bragg, Jackson; Kevin Wallace, Marietta; Jonah Emery, Marietta; Hunter Vincent, Warren; Dalton Mershon, Gallia Academy; Bryant Brisker, Vinton County; Jarrett Wells, Vinton County; Corey Amspaugh, Sheridan; Sam Taylor, Sheridan; Jude Wakeman, Athens; Jake Goldsberry, Athens; Kaiden Patton, Logan; Owen Angle, Logan; Wyatt West, Fairfield Union; Owen Morgan, Fairfield Union.

Division III

FIRST TEAM EAST

Tyler Sammons, Fairland; Rylan Sams, Oak Hill; Ethan Stewart, Meigs; Mason Rhodes, River Valley; Trevor Kleinman, Ironton; Jon Wylie, Ironton; Jeremiah Frisby, Wellston; Isaiah Kelly, Rock Hill; Jace Ervin, Alexander; Logan Martin, Wellston; Ethan McCune, Federal Hocking; Hudson Stalder, Nelsonville-York; Blake Trevanthan, Fairland; Drew Dodson, Meigs; Ethan Sprankle, Crooksville.

Coach of the year:

Michael Hill, Fairland.

SECOND TEAM EAST

Tyler Brammer, Rock Hill; Connor Harrison, Coal Grove; Copper Cummins, Fairland; Brycen Hunt, Fairland; Lucas Fullerton, Belpre; Blaine Freeman, South Point; Nick Wright, Chesapeake; Brady Moatz, Ironton; Alex Rogers, Fairland; Trent Williams, Rock Hill; Nate Bias, Ironton; Gavin Howell, Oak Hill; Christopher Copen, Belpre; Austin Love, Crooksville.

HONORABLE MENTION EAST

Peyton Aldridge, Ironton; JD Daniels, Chesapeake; Brayden Hanshaw, South Point.

SPECIAL MENTION EAST

Matthew Deems, Belpre; Noah Fullerton, Belpre; Dylan Venegas, Oak Hill; Isaiah Needham, Oak Hill; Tristan Pemberton, Rock Hill; Jaedon Stevens, Rock Hill; Noah Dickerson, Crooksville; Jacob Sloan, Ironton; Dylan Phillips, Alexander; Theron Eberts, Meigs; Caleb Burnem, Meigs; Zach Wilbur, Wellston; Austen Fetherolf, Wellston; Braden McGuire, River Valley; Cole Johnson, River Valley; Hayden Blankenship, Chesapeake; Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking; Nakian Dawson, South Point; Landon Johnson, Coal Grove; Connor Sansom, Fairland.

Division IV

FIRST TEAM EAST

Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley; Blake Stuntebeck, Ironton St. Joseph; Robert Martin, South Webster; Will Wickline, Southern; Caden Brammer, Symmes Valley; Tabor Lackey, Trimble; Jacob Huffman, Waterford; Jaren Lower, South Webster; Jace Bullington, Eastern; Lane Cline, Waterford; Dylan Mortan, Pike Eastern; Sean Stobaugh, Eastern.

Coach of the year:

Chad Renfroe, Symmes Valley.

SECOND TEAM EAST

Elijah Rowe, Ironton St. Joseph; Levi Best, Symmes Valley; Michael Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joseph; Austin Wisor, Trimble; Kolton Zimmer, Waterford; Riley Cook, South Webster; Alex Oram, South Gallia; Gaige Canter, Miller; Ryan Ross, Eastern; Lincoln Rose, Southern; Bryce Downs, Trimble.

HONORABLE MENTION EAST

Levi Niece, Symmes Valley; Kai Coleman, Ironton St. Joseph; Nate Havens, Pike Eastern.

SPECIAL MENTION EAST

Tyson Moore, Waterford; David Simpson, Waterford; Nick Strow, Symmes Valley; Logan Justice, Symmes Valley; Hunter Griffith, Miller; Gavin Baker, South Webster; Cam Carpenter, South Webster; Blake Guffey, Trimble; Wendel Unroe, South Gallia; Tristan Saber, South Gallia; Lance Barnett, Pike Eastern; Brayden Smith, Eastern; Bryce Newland, Eastern; Cade Anderson, Southern; Tanner Lisle, Southern.

Meigs junior Ethan Stewart releases a pitch during a May 11 baseball contest against Warren in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_5.11-MHS-Stewart.jpg Meigs junior Ethan Stewart releases a pitch during a May 11 baseball contest against Warren in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

