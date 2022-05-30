Rio’s Freitag 2nd, Janey 15th in NAIA Championship

GULF SHORES, Ala. — University of Rio Grande senior Dean Freitag ran to a runner-up finish in the 5,000-meter race walk as part of Thursday’s action at the NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship, hosted by Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.
Freitag, who hails from Magnolia, Ohio, posted a time of 21:59.04 and finished just under 10 seconds behind Missouri Baptist University’s Jordan Crawford.
Freitag, who was the defending champion in the event and had the third-best qualifying time, earned All-American honors with his performance.
His Rio teammate, sophomore Tristan Janey (Crown City, OH), finished 15th among the 18 competitors with a time of 29:43.51.
Janey had qualified 16th among the 18 participants.
Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.