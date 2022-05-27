Rio Grande’s Smalley named Impactful Coach

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande women’s basketball head coach David Smalley has been named among the Most Impactful Head Coaches in Women’s NAIA Basketball by Silver Waves Media.

Smalley guided the RedStorm to a 32-3 finish in the 2021-22 campaign — a program single-season record for wins — and surpassed the 600-win mark for his career in the process.

Smalley, who finished his 30th season as Rio’s head coach, also earned River States Conference Coach of the Year honors and helped the RedStorm to their first-ever NAIA Tournament triumph with an opening round win over Columbia (Mo.) College.

Joining Smalley on the list from the River States Conference were Midway University’s Chris Minner, Roger Hodge of West Virginia University-Tech and Tiffani Selhorst from Indiana University East.

The remainder of the honorees included Anderson Lignon of Middle Georgia; Eastern Oregon’s Anju Weissenfluh; Beck Flanagan of Hope International; Xavier (La.) University’s Bo Browder; Brian Orr of Lewis-Clark State; Benedictine’s Chad Folsom; Chris Mouat of Montana State-Western; Bethel University’s Chris Nelson; Courtney Boyd of Clarke; Ottawa University’s Craig Winston; Dave Denly of Bellevue; Concordia (Neb.) University’s Drew Olsen; Ethan Whaley of Indiana Wesleyan; Campbellsville University’s Ginger Colvin; Hannah Moeller of Mid-American Christian; Morningside’s Jamie Sale; Jason Christensen of Dakota Wesleyan; Thomas More’s Jeff Hans; Jeff Reis of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis; Tennessee Wesleyan’s Jeff Rice; Jessie Biggs from Indiana Tech; Taylor’s Jody Martinez; John B. Wethington of Lindsey Wilson; John Pfaffl of Cardinal Stritch; John Lewis of MidAmerican Nazarene; Sterling College’s K.C. Bassett; Kellie Kennedy of Loyola University New Orleans; Talladega College’s Kevin Herod; Kirsten Moore of Westmont College; Krista Van Hauen of St. Ambrose; Olivet Nazarene’s Lauren Glenn; Lindsay Woolley of Montana Western; Central Methodist’s Mike Davis; Rick Reeves from the University of the Cumberlands; Russ Davis of Vanguard University; Arizona Christian’s Rusty Rogers; Ryan Showman from Kansas Wesleyan; Oregon Tech’s Scott Meredith; Shannon Spataro of Menlo (Calif.) University; Tabor University’s Shawn Reed; Steve Bruce from Indiana University South Bend; Iowa Wesleyan’s Steve Williamson; Sue Sylijebeck from Siena Heights; Tory Wooley of Point (Ga.) University; Southeastern University’s Tim Hays; Tracy Stewart-Lange of Lyon (Ark.); and Wes Keller from Rocky Mountain University.

To be considered for the list, a coach must have five plus years of head coaching experience and must have earned 14 or more wins per season on average.

University of Rio Grande women’s basketball coach David Smalley cuts down the net after the RedStorm claimed the 2021-22 regular season championship in the River States Conference. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/05/web1_RIO-Smalley.jpg University of Rio Grande women’s basketball coach David Smalley cuts down the net after the RedStorm claimed the 2021-22 regular season championship in the River States Conference. Courtesy|Rio Grande Athletics

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

