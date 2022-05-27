4 Blue Angels named All-OVC

Gallia Academy had four players named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference softball teams for the 2022 campaign, as voted on by the coaches within the league.

The Blue Angels — who finished fourth overall in the final standings with a 9-5 mark — landed two first team honorees to go along with standard two honorable mention selections awarded to each program.

Junior Jenna Harrison and senior Abby Hammons were chosen to the first team on behalf of GAHS, while the sophomore duo of Maddi Meadows and Grace Truance were named to the honorable mention squad.

Madison Perry of Portsmouth was named the OVC player of the year, while coach of the year honors were split between Carrie Bragg of Rock Hill, James Dyer of Ironton and Kristen Bradshaw of Portsmouth.

The Lady Trojans, Lady Redmen and Lady Tigers all shared the league crown this spring with identical 10-4 records.

2022 All-Ohio Valley Conference softball teams

First Team

ROCK HILL (10-4): Isabell Melvin, Aleigha Matney, Shay Matney, Nevaha Hackwork.

IRONTON (10-4): Keegan Moore, Graycie Brammer, Bella Sorbilli and Emily Weber.

PORTSMOUTH (10-4): Madison Perry, Emily Cheatham, Olivia Dickerson, Faith Phillips and Katie Born.

GALLIA ACADEMY (9-5): Jenna Harrison and Abby Hammons.

FAIRLAND (8-6): Kaylee Salyer and Katie Pruitt.

COAL GROVE (7-7): Kayleigh Murphy, Rylee Harmon.

CHESAPEAKE (1-13): McKenna Brown.

SOUTH POINT (1-13): Alli Stidham.

Player of the Year:

Madison Perry, Portsmouth.

Tri-coaches of the Year:

Carrie Bragg (Rock Hill), James Dyer (Ironton) and Kristen Bradshaw (Portsmouth).

Honorable Mention

Abby Morrison and Charlee Long, Rock Hill; Kylie Miller and Aubrey Ferguson, Ironton; Madison Ankrom and Olivia Ramey, Portsmouth; Maddi Meadows and Grace Truance, Gallia Academy; Ally Shepherd and Katie Dehart, Fairland; Katie Deeds and Abbie Deeds, Coal Grove; Hannah Webb and Jaelyn Adkins, Chesapeake; Kodee Langdon and Olivia Perkins, South Point.

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

