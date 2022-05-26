Lady Falcons win it all … again

Just as sweet the second time around. The Wahama softball team captured the program’s second straight WVSSAC Class A championship on Friday afternoon with a 4-3 victory over Petersburg at The Rock in South Charleston. The Lady Falcons (29-2) went unbeaten for a second consecutive postseason — from the start of sectionals through state — while maintaining the program’s perfect 6-0 mark in state-level tournament contests the last two springs. Wahama has amassed a 56-2 overall record during this current 2-year reign atop the single-A ranks and is unbeaten at home during that span. A complete story on the Lady Falcons’ victory over Petersburg will be in Saturday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports)

