Ohio teams headed to regionals

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — And they’re moving on up.

Gallia Academy, Meigs and River Valley all had athletes advance to the regional level last week following the conclusion of the Division II district track and field championships Saturday at Farmers Bank Stadium on the campus of Meigs High School.

Both Gallia Academy and River Valley will be represented at the regional level by members of their boys and girls squads, while Meigs advanced a handful of boys while watching its girls season officially come to an end.

Warren captured the boys team title with 104 points, with Fairfield Union taking second out of 16 scoring teams with 90 points.

Gallia Academy (59) and Meigs (29) respectively placed fourth and ninth overall, while River Valley and Oak Hill tied for 14th place with 15 points apiece.

It was a monster 2-day effort for GAHS senior Daunevyn Woodson, who was part of four district championships that included three individual crowns and being a part of a winning relay team.

Woodson secured first place in the 100-meter dash (10.88 seconds), 200m dash (23.04) and long jump (22 feet, 5 inches) finals.

Woodson also joined Mason Skidmore, Hunter Shamblin and Braydn Simmons in winning the 4x100m relay with a time of 43.76 seconds. The quartet also set a new district record in qualifying earlier in the week with a mark of 43.36 seconds.

Shamblin advanced to regionals in both the 100m (11.33) and 200m (23.72) dashes with respective finishes of fourth and third place. Blake Skidmore also advanced to regionals in the high jump with a fourth place effort of 5 feet, 11 inches.

Matthew Barr secured the lone event title for the Marauders after winning the pole vault with a cleared height of 12 feet, 8 inches.

Braylon Harrison was the high jump (6-0) runner-up and Conlee Burnem placed third in the 100m dash with a time of 11.28 seconds.

Burnem, Landon DeWees, Dillon Howard and Brennen Gheen also advanced in the 4x100m relay with a fourth place time of 45.18 seconds.

Andrew Huck was the lone Raider qualifier for regionals after placing second in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet, 4 inches.

Sheridan came away with the girls title in D-2 with 135 points, with Fairfield Union taking second out of 15 scoring teams with 126.5 points.

Gallia Academy and Chesapeake tied for seventh place with 35 points each, while River Valley (34) and Meigs (2) respectively finished ninth and 15th overall.

Callie Wilson captured a share of a district title in the pole vault final as the junior was 1-of-3 champions in the event with a cleared height of 9 feet, 6 inches. The event was postponed at that height due to inclement weather.

Chanee Cremeens — who won the shot put (37-2) earlier in the week — claimed her second district title on Saturday by winning the discus with a heave of 118 feet, 5 inches.

Wilson, Gabby McConnell, Alivia Lear and Natalie Zierenberg also moved on to regionals in the 4x100m relay with fourth place time of 52.92 seconds.

Becka Cadle of River Valley joined Wilson as one of the three tri-champions in the pole vault (9-6) and is moving on to regionals. Lauren Twyman also won the 800m run for RVHS with a time of 2:22.40.

The Division II regional meet will be held Thursday and Saturday at Herrnstein Field in Chillicothe.

D-3 meet at Nelsonville-York

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Two out of three ain’t bad.

The girls teams from Eastern and Southern have athletes moving on, as do the boys teams from Eastern and South Gallia, following the conclusion of the Division III district track and field championships held Saturday on the campus of Nelsonville-York High School.

Adena captured the girls title with 114 points, with the host Lady Buckeyes taking second out of 16 scoring teams with 79 points.

Southern ended up sixth with 56 points, while the Lady Eagles (23) and Lady Rebels (8) respectively placed 11th and 14th overall.

Kayla Evans claimed the lone district title for the Lady Tornadoes after winning the 300m hurdles event with a time of 49.28 seconds. Evans also qualified for regionals in the high jump earlier in the week with a third place effort of 5 feet even.

Ally Anderson, Lauren Smith, Kelly Shaver and Adyson Fields took second place in the 4x200m relay with a mark of 1:57.50. Anderson, Smith, Fields and Evans also finished fourth in the 4x100m relay with a time of 55.77 seconds.

Fields also qualified individually in the 100m dash with a fourth place time of 13.30 seconds.

Erica Durst paced EHS with a runner-up effort in the 400m dash with a time of 2:19.23. Emma Hayes advanced in the discus with a fourth place finish of 105 feet, 9 inches.

The host Buckeyes won the boys D-3 championship with 92 points, with Huntington placing second out of 14 scoring teams with 90 points.

Eastern (33), South Gallia (19) and Southern (11) respectively finished ninth, 12th and 14th overall in the boys field.

Brayden O’Brien was a dual regional qualifier individually after finishing third in the 1600m run (4:41.71) and fourth in the 3200m run (10:38.32). Connor Nolan also placed third in the 3200m run with a mark of 10:25.99.

O’Brien, Nolan, Koen Sellers and Rylee Barrett already advanced to regionals earlier in the week by finishing second in the 4x800m relay with a mark of 8:48.14.

Reece Butler and Levi Wolford respectively finished second and third in the high jump for SGHS with identical heights of 5 feet, 8 inches. Wolford also placed fourth in the long jump (21-2) earlier in the week.

The Division III regional meet will be held Wednesday and Friday at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.