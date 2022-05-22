Lady Wildcats compete at state meet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Not very often you get to compete for a state title.
The Hannan girls track and field team had one individual and one relay team qualify for the Class A state meet at Laidley Field Saturday morning.
Sophomore Miranda Smith finished 15th overall in the 300-meter hurdles, recording a time of 57.28 seconds. It was the second straight postseason that Smith appeared at the Class A state meet in at least one event.
The 4x200m relay team, consisting of Smith, Yanara Gonzales, Brooke Ashworth and Summer Nance finished 16th with a time of 2:08.93.
The Lady Wildcats didn’t get any points to go up on the final team board.
The Class A meet was won by the Williamstown Lady Yellowjackets with a team score of 148 points.
