Lady Wildcats compete at state meet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Not very often you get to compete for a state title.

The Hannan girls track and field team had one individual and one relay team qualify for the Class A state meet at Laidley Field Saturday morning.

Sophomore Miranda Smith finished 15th overall in the 300-meter hurdles, recording a time of 57.28 seconds. It was the second straight postseason that Smith appeared at the Class A state meet in at least one event.

The 4x200m relay team, consisting of Smith, Yanara Gonzales, Brooke Ashworth and Summer Nance finished 16th with a time of 2:08.93.

The Lady Wildcats didn’t get any points to go up on the final team board.

The Class A meet was won by the Williamstown Lady Yellowjackets with a team score of 148 points.

Hannan sophomore Summer Nance is handed the baton by teammate Miranda Smith during the 4×200 relay Saturday morning during the Class A state meet in Charleston, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/05/web1_5.24-Han-Nance.jpg Hannan sophomore Summer Nance is handed the baton by teammate Miranda Smith during the 4×200 relay Saturday morning during the Class A state meet in Charleston, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries [email protected]

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

