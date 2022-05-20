Point captures 11 state titles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Not all of the pieces fell into place, but plenty of school records fell by the wayside nonetheless.

The boys didn’t repeat as state champions, but the Point Pleasant track and field programs combined to win 11 state championships at the 2022 WVSSAC Class AA track and field championships held Wednesday and Thursday at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

The Black Knights secured six event titles and ultimately came up six points short of Winfield in the final standings. The Generals captured the Class AA crown with 117 points, while the Black Knights were the overall runner-up out of 22 scoring teams with 111 points.

Junior Ian Wood became the star of Saturday for PPHS after he won his first-ever state titles in both the 110-meter hurdles (15.51 seconds) and 300m hurdles (41.30).

Wood also joined Reece Hunt, Luke Derenberger and Trey Peck in collective first place in the 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay with a time of 1:01.15.

Senior Preston Taylor also secured his first-ever state crown by winning the 100m dash with a time of 11.29 seconds. Cody Schultz and Jonathan Griffin respectively won state titles in the discus and 400m dash on Wednesday night.

Griffin posted a runner-up effort of 22.92 seconds in the 200m dash final, while Preston was sixth in the same event with a mark of 23.53. Schultz also ended up second in the shot put (52-2.5) and fourth in the high jump (5-10).

Griffin, Peck, Taylor and Gavin Jeffers joined up to finish second in the 4x100m relay with a time of 44.01 seconds. Griffin, Peck, Taylor and Tyson Richards also ended up second the 4x200m relay with a mark of 1:30.79.

Wood, Griffin, Nathan Bentz and Cooper Tatterson collectively placed third in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:36.13.

Tatterson, Tim Morris, Hector Castillo and Brayden Randolph also finished ninth in the 4x800m relay with a mark of 8:57.15.

West Baker completed the day for the PPHS boys by placing 13th in the shot put with a heave of 40 feet, 8.5 inches.

Matthew Scheneberg of Winfield was the high-point scorer in the boys meet with 32 points.

The Lady Knights ended up third out of 24 scoring teams in the Class AA girls field after amassing 62 points. Winfield won the Class AA crown with 145 points, while North Marion was the overall runner-up with 67 points.

Senior Addy Cottrill capped her storied career by winning her fifth overall state championship and second straight crown in the discus with a throw of 124 feet, 10 inches. Cottrill leaves PPHS as the school’s alltime leader in state championships in track and field.

Elicia Wood became the first female at Point Pleasant to be part of three state titles in the same tournament as the senior earned the 100m hurdles crown Thursday with a time of 15.95 seconds.

Wood — who was also fourth in the 300m hurdles (48.84) final — joined up with Gabriella Hunt, Katelynn Smith and McKenna Young to win the 4×102.5m shuttle hurdles relay with a time of 1:07.99.

Both Cottrill and Wood repeated as champions on Wednesday in the shot put and high jump, respectively.

Katie McCutcheon placed third in the pole vault (9-0) and Hannah Baker was fifth in the discus (103-9) final. Smith also finished 12th overall in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 6.25 inches.

Allie Germann of Winfield won high-point honors in the Class AA girls division with 36 points.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2022 WVSSAC Class AA track and field championships held Wednesday and Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston.

A story featuring interviews with the state champions will appear either Wednesday or Thursday of next week in the sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel.

