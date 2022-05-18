Lady Falcons blank Man, 2-0

MAN, W.Va. — One more step until the big stage.

The Wahama softball team started its regional campaign the right way with a 2-0 road win Tuesday evening over the Man Lady Hillbillies in the first game of the Region IV championship series.

The Lady Falcons (25-2) were led in the pitchers circle by Mikie Lieving, who allowed no hits, no runs and one walk while striking out 17 in seven innings pitched.

While the White and Red put up a stout defense, the Lady Hillbillies’ (13-5) defensive effort was also nothing to scoff at.

Through the first four innings of Tuesday’s ballgame, the Lady Falcons were only able to advance to second base once.

The White and Red had an offensive breakthrough in the top of the fifth, when Amber Wolfe hit a single to bring home Lieving, giving the road team their first run.

The visitors wouldn’t get another runner home until the very last inning, when a double hit by Lauren Noble hit a double to bring home Lieving.

On the other side, the Lady Hillbillies only got one runner on base throughout the seven innings, a walk in the bottom of the first.

Man went 3-and-out through the rest of the six innings, giving Wahama the win.

The Lady Falcons outhit their opponents 6-0, committing no errors.

Leading the White and Red in hits were Wolfe and Morgan Christian with two.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Lieving and Noble.

Lieving scored both runs while Wolfe and Noble notched an RBI each.

This was Wahama’s third no-hitter of the 2022 season, including the second for Lieving.

Game 2 is slated to be played at Wahama on Wednesday evening. The game time has been moved up to a 5 p.m. start.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries [email protected]

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100