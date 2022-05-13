Wahama wins, heads to Ravenswood Saturday

And so they will do it again. The Wahama baseball team advanced to the Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship game with a 12-2 victory over Calhoun County on Friday night in the loser’s bracket final at Claflin Stadium in Mason County. The top-seeded White Falcons (21-5) now travel to second-seeded Ravenswood for the championship game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The Red Devils won the first matchup at Wahama on Wednesday by an 11-10 count in eight innings. If WHS wins on Saturday afternoon, then a decisive Game 3 would be played at 5:30 p.m. Monday night at Claflin Stadium. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

