Lady Buckeyes fend off Eastern, 3-2

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Eastern softball team’s season has come to an end after a 3-2 road loss to the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes Thursday evening in a Division III section final.

The Lady Eagles (11-8) got on the board first in Thursday’s ballgame, getting a run in the top of the first when Megan Maxon singled to bring Emma Putman home.

However, the Lady Buckeyes (15-8) got a run of their own in the bottom of the inning.

The game went scoreless through the second, third and fourth innings before the Lady Buckeyes scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 3-1 lead.

Down to their final three outs, the Green and Gold got one more run in with Juli Durst hitting a single to bring in Nataley Lantz, but the visiting team couldn’t get the tying run home.

The Lady Eagles outhit their opponents 9-8 while committing one error.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits were Maxon and Ella Carleton with two each.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting were Putman, Durst, Lantz, Cydnie Gillilan and Hope Reed.

Leading the Lady Buckeyes in hits were Trinity Shockey, Ryleigh Giffin and Emma Fields.

Getting the loss in the circle for the Lady Eagles was Carleton, who allowed eight hits, three runs and no walks while striking out three in six innings pitched.

Generals eliminate Point, 11-1

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant baseball team had its 2022 campaign come to an end Thursday night during an 11-1 setback to host Winfield in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 loser’s bracket semifinal contest in Putnam County.

The Big Blacks (9-17) trailed 5-0 after one inning and were down 7-0 through two complete, but the guests finally broke through in the top of the fourth as Brylan Williamson reached on an error and scored on an RBI double from Johnny Porter for a 7-1 deficit.

The Generals (20-10), however, tacked on four scores in the home half of the fifth, with Jaxson Cunningham singling home Preston Keiffer with the final run to complete the contest at its mercy-rule outcome.

WHS outhit the guests by a 7-6 overall margin and also stranded only two of the nine runners left on base. Both squads also committed two errors apiece in the game.

Evan Roach led PPHS with two hits, followed by Porter, Hunter Lilly, Zander Watson and Zach Jordan with a safety apiece.

Kaleb Henson paced Winfield with two hits and joined both Brycen Brown and Gray Miller in scoring two runs apiece. Miller also drove in a team-high two RBIs.

Roach took the loss for PPHS after allowing five runs (three earned), two hits and four walks over two-thirds of an inning. Bray Boggs picked up the win after surrendering one unearned run, six hits and a walk over five frames while fanning three.

Bulldogs bite Southern, 8-6

THE PLAINS, Ohio — Apparently Bulldogs get better gas mileage than Tornadoes.

The Southern baseball team stormed out to leads of 5-0 and 6-2 after each of its first two innings at the plate, but host Athens ultimately scored runs in in each of its first five frames at-bat and ultimately cruised to an 8-6 victory Thursday night in a non-conference regular season matchup at Rannow Field.

The Bulldogs plated two runs in both the second and third frames to know the game up at six through three complete, then Welsh tripled and later scored on a balk in the fourth to give AHS a permanent lead of 7-6.

Wharton singled home Wakeman in the fifth to wrap up the 2-run outcome.

Athens outhit the visiting Tornadoes (11-5) by a 6-3 overall margin and also committed the only error of the contest. SHS stranded only three of the 10 runners left on base.

Josiah Smith paced Southern with two hits and two RBIs, while Gryphon Thomas added the other safety.

Welsh led Athens with two hits and two runs scored, while Goldsberry also scored twice. Wharton knocked in a team-high two RBIs as well for the victors.

Josiah Smith took the loss after surrendering three earned runs, three hits and four walks over three innings while striking out two.

Welsh picked up the win after allowing only two hits over five scoreless innings of relief while fanning 10.

