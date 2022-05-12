RedStorm dominates All-RSC Softball team

KOKOMO, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande tallied six first team selections and a trio of second team honorees on the 2022 All-River States Conference Softball Team.

Individual award winners, along with the All-RSC First Team and Second Team honorees, were announced Thursday night at Indiana University Kokomo’s Student Activities and Events Center following the conclusion of the opening day of action in the RSC Softball Championship.

Rio Grande, the RSC’s East Division and overall regular season champion, was represented on the first team by sophomore infielder Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH), senior infielder Kenzie Cremeens (Ironton, OH), sophomore pitcher Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH), junior outfielder Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH), senior designated player Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) and sophomore catcher Lexi Carnahan (Felicity, OH), who made the list as an at-large selection.

The RedStorm’s Second Team selections included senior pitcher Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH), along with freshman Jenna Myers (Hebron, OH) and senior infielder Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH).

Camryn Scott, who led St. Mary-of-the-Woods College to the River States Conference West Division championship, earned both Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors.

Scott, a senior infielder from Terre Haute, Ind., helped the Pomeroys to a 26-12 record overall, a 19-7 record in league play and a division crown in the school’s first season as a member of the conference.

Scott batted a conference-best .455 with three home runs and 24 runs batted in. She also stole a league-high 38 bases, while finishing fourth in the RSC in both hits (60) and on-base percentage (.483).

Midway University’s Madison Ludwig was named the RSC Pitcher of the Year after leading the conference in wins (19), saves (4), earned run average (1.54) and innings pitched (177.1).

Scott and Ludwig were both members of the 20-player All-RSC First Team.

In addition to Scott, St. Mary-of-the-Woods was also represented on the First Team by catcher Riley Bennett, outfielder Victoria Lee and pitcher Summer Rocha, who was also an at-large pick.

Along with Ludwig, Midway was represented by catcher Mary Andres, outfielder Carson Flynn and infielder Kennadi Thompson, who was an at-large honoree.

The remainder of the First Team included pitcher Hilarie Spitler, outfielder Emma Dammeyer and utility/outfielder Emma Hastings from Ohio Christian University; infielders Ellie Jackman and Lindsey Nelson of Indiana University Southeast; and Point Park University catcher/designated player Hailey Leitner, who made the list as the final at-large selection.

IU Southeast and West Virginia University-Tech led the 17-player Second Team with four selections each.

IU Southeast was represented by pitcher Brooklyn Gibbs, catcher/utility Katie Cook, infielder Macie Zink and outfielder Katie Templeman. WVU-Tech placed pitcher Emma Crisswell, catcher Gabrielle Pyles, outfielder Mackenzie Siersma and utility pick Courtney Miles on the list.

The remainder of the team included infielders Ashley Shanks and Lyric Krause of St. Mary-of-the-Woods; outfielder Hannah Gentner and designated player Megan Ghrist of Oakland City University; infielder Kristin Gardner of Ohio Christian University; and Point Park University outfielder Taylor Goldstrohm.

Ohio Christian University first-year head coach Daryin Lewis — a former Rio Grande baseball standout — was named the RSC Coach of the Year.

Lewis guided the Trailblazers to 23-19 regular season finish after the program posted just a 9-39 record one season ago.

The RSC also named a Champions of Character Team, with one player from each team being recognized. The team member who best represents the NAIA’s five character values of respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship was nominated by their head coach.

Freshman Megan Bazler (Portsmouth, OH) represented Rio Grande on the list.

The all-conference teams and award winners were determined through nominations and voting of the 10 RSC head coaches.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

