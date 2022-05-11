Lady Generals surge past Meigs, 8-2

THORNVILLE, Ohio — The Lady Marauders were where they had hoped to be at the midway point. Then came the second half.

The Meigs softball team had its 2022 postseason come to an end Tuesday night with an 8-2 setback to host Sheridan in a Division II sectional semifinal contest in Perry County.

The visiting Lady Marauders (7-13) built a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Mallory Adams singled home Delana Wright with two away, but the Lady Generals answered with three straight hits and benefitted from an error to knot things up at one after one full frame.

The score remained that way until the bottom of the fourth as SHS belted out four hits to go along with a walk and a fielder’s choice — resulting in four runs and a 5-1 cushion through four complete.

MHS countered with a run in the top of the sixth as Adams drove in Mara Hall with a groundout, making it a 5-2 contest.

Sheridan, however, got a 2-RBI triple from Conrad to start a 3-run outburst in the bottom half of the sixth, allowing the hosts to extend their lead out to 8-2.

The Lady Marauders had the bases loaded with one away in the top of the seventh, but Sheridan capped the game with a double play on a pop out to left for a throw and tag out at the plate.

The Lady Generals outhit the guests by a 10-6 overall margin and also committed only one of the three errors in the game. MHS also stranded six of the 11 runners left on base.

Hall paced Meigs with two hits, followed by Wright, Adams, Allie Gilkey and Lily Dugan with a safety apiece.

Jess Workman took the loss for the Lady Marauders after allowing four runs (three earned), six hits and one walk over 3.1 frames while fanning one. Hall surrendered two earned runs and six hits over seven innings while striking out nine for the victory.

Grosse, Conrad and Mueller led Sheridan with two hits apiece, with Grosse driving a team-high three RBIs.

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

