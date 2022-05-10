Marauders rally past Warren, 7-5

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Marauders had no problem with the ‘oddness’ in this one.

The Meigs baseball team scored in the first, third and fifth frames, including a 3-run fifth that ultimately resulted in a come-from-behind 7-5 victory over visiting Warren on Monday night in a non-conference contest.

The Marauders (13-5) watched their lead disappear in the top of the third as the Warriors scored five times, but the hosts answered with a 3-run outburst in their half of the frame to close to within 5-4 through three complete.

The score stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth, and a pair of Warren errors did play a big help for MHS in the frame. With two away, Jake McElroy scored from second on an error that tied the game at five.

A Layne Stanley single and throwing error allowed both Jake Martin and Joey Young to come home with the go-ahead runs, giving MHS a 7-5 edge.

Meigs outhit the Warriors by a 9-7 overall margin and both errors in the game were committed by WHS. The hosts also stranded seven of the 11 runners left on base.

Stanley led the Marauders with two hits, followed by McElroy, Martin, Lucas Finlaw, Ethan Stewart, Drew Dodson, Caleb Burnem and Theron Eberts with a safety apiece.

Stewart drove in a team-high two RBIs, while Finlaw scored twice for the victors.

Stewart picked up the win after allowing two hits in 4.2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out 11 along the way. Sealey took the loss after surrendering three unearned runs, two hits and a walk over two innings of relief while fanning one.

Davis, Taylor and Sealey had two hits each for WHS, while Pelletier added a safety and team-high two RBIs.

Southern slams Tomcats, 10-1

GLOUSTER, Ohio — You could probably say that a tornado rolled through.

The Southern baseball team stormed out to a 9-0 lead midway through the third inning and eventually cruised to a 10-1 victory over host Trimble on Monday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Athens County.

The Tornadoes (11-4, 10-1 TVC Hocking) secured the league title outright with the wire-to-wire victory as the guests erupted for four runs in the top of the first and tacked on another five scores in the third.

The Tomcats countered with their only score in the bottom half of the third to close the gap down to 9-1, but SHS added an insurance run in the sixth as Josiah Smith scored on a Kaiden Michael sacrifice fly.

Southern outhit the hosts by a 7-1 overall margin and also committed two of the three errors in the game. The guests also stranded 11 of the 18 runners left on base.

Will Wickline fanned 15 and allowed one earned run, one hit and four walks over seven innings for the win. Guffey took the loss after surrendering seven earned runs, four hits and six walks over 2.1 frames while fanning four.

Lincoln Rose led SHS with two hits, followed by Michael, Wickline, Brandon Laudermilt, Brayden Otto and Josiah Smith with a safety apiece.

Laudermilt and Otto both drove in three RBIs each, while Rose, Smith and Derek Griffith scored two runs apiece in the triumph.

Lackey had the lone hit and RBI for the Tomcats. Downs scored the single run.

The Tornadoes are slated to host Waterford in the final regular season league game on Wednesday, May 18.

Meigs senior Lucas Finlaw belts out a hit during Monday night's non-conference baseball game against Warren in Rocksprings, Ohio.