Lady Marauders mercy Miami Trace, 13-0

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Hardly unlucky.

The Meigs softball team pounded out 17 hits and ultimately cruised to a 13-0 mercy-rule victory over visiting Miami Trace on Monday night in a Division II sectional quarterfinal contest in Meigs County.

The Lady Marauders (7-12) sent 11 batters to the plate in the home half of the first, which resulted in six runs on eight hits, two errors and a walk — giving the hosts a quick 6-0 edge.

MHS followed with another 3-run outburst in the second and added four more scores in the third for a comfortable 13-run cushion, then simply cruised down the stretch to complete the 5-inning triumph.

Meigs outhit the Lady Panthers by a sizable 17-2 overall margin and also committed only two of the six errors in the contest. The hosts also stranded five of the eight runners left on base.

Hailey Roberts was the winning pitcher of record after allowing only two hits in five scoreless innings while striking out four. Bills allowed 12 earned runs, 17 hits and a walk over three frames in the setback.

Roberts, Malia Payne and Lily Dugan paced Meigs with three hits apiece, followed by Delana Wright, Mallory Adams and Liyah Smith with two safeties apiece. Jess Workman and Allie Gilkey also had a hit each in the triumph.

Roberts drove in a team-high four RBIs, while Dugan and Adams respectively added three and two RBIs. Payne, Wright, Adams and Brandi Zahran also scored two runs each for the victors.

Bonecutter and Utera had a hit apiece for MTHS.

Meigs travels to Sheridan on Tuesday night for a D-2 sectional semifinal matchup at 5 p.m.

Blue Angels double up Warren, 6-3

VINCENT, Ohio — Better late than never.

The Gallia Academy softball team scored five times in the top of the seventh and ultimately walked away with a 6-3 victory over host Warren in a Division sectional semifinal contest held in Washington County.

The visiting Blue Angels (12-7) struck first with a run in the top of the second, but the Lady Warriors countered with a pair of scores in their half of the frame for a 2-1 edge after two complete.

WHS tacked on another run in the fifth to increase the cushion out to 3-1, where the score remained headed into the final inning of play.

GAHS suddenly found its stride as the guests plated five runs while turning a 2-run deficit into a 3-run advantage headed into the final half-inning of regulation.

Both teams churned out seven hits apiece, with the Blue Angels committing four of the six errors in the contest. Warren also stranded nine of the 13 runners left on base.

Emma Hammons paced Gallia Academy with two hits, followed by Jenna Harrison, Abby Hammons, Grace Truance, Taylor Mathie and Colbie Nida with a safety apiece.

Truance knocked in a team-high two RBIs, while Mathie added a solo homer for the guests.

Bella Barnette was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, five hits and three walks over five innings of relief while striking out four.

Nelson took the loss for Warren after surrendering five runs (two earned), six hits and three walks over 6.1 frames while fanning four.

Wadener led the Lady Warriors with two hits. Congleton also had a solo homer and led WHS with two runs scored.

The Blue Angels will play the winner of Tuesday night’s Unioto versus Chillicothe contest in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday. The game will be held in Chillicothe.

Lady Tornadoes come up short against Lady Buckeyes

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Southern softball team suffered a 12-10 road loss to the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes Monday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference nondivisonal matchup.

The Lady Tornadoes (7-7) got on the board first, getting three runs in the first inning.

However, the Lady Buckeyes (14-8) responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

The home team got another run in the second inning to tie the game, and three more runs in the third to take the lead.

The Lady Buckeyes got three more runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-3 lead.

The Purple and Gold got one run in both the fifth and sixth innings, but still went into the final inning down 12-5.

The Lady Tornadoes attempted a late comeback when Lauren Smith grounded out to bring Cassidy Roderus in to score.

A single by Marlo Norris brought home Lily Allen.

Emilee Barber got home from a single hit by Kassidy Chaney.

Finally, a triple hit by Kamry Roush brought home Norris and Chaney to give the road team five runs in the final inning.

However, the final out was called before they could go any further.

The Lady Tornadoes outhit their opponents 22-19.

Leading the Purple and Gold in hits were Smith and Norris with four each.

Behind them with three hits were Chaney and Roush.

Netting two hits were Roderus, Allen and Emily Barber.

Rounding out the Southern hitting were Chloe Rizer and Michelle Adkins.

Smith, Norris and Chaney led in runs with two each while Chaney and Roush led in RBIs with the same number.

Leading the Lady Buckeyes in hits was Emmie Fowler with four.

Getting the loss in the pitchers circle for the Lady Tornadoes was Chaney, who allowed 19 hits, 12 runs and four walks while striking out five in six innings pitched.

