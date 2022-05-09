Marauders win TVC Ohio title

BIDWELL, Ohio — A Marauder only wears a single feather in his cap.

So instead of adding another, it’s just time to change the old one with something new.

The Meigs baseball team notched the program’s 11th league championship and repeated as champions for the third time in school history Friday with a 13-1 victory over host River Valley in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

The visiting Marauders (12-5, 10-2 TVC Ohio) built a 2-0 lead in the top of the second as Drew Dodson scored on a bases-loaded walk and Theron Eberts scored from third after Layne Stanley was hit by a pitch with the bases still full.

From there, MHS plated eight runs in the third after sending 14 batters to the plate — resulting in a 10-run cushion through three complete.

Meigs tacked on another three runs in the top of the fourth for its largest lead of 13-0, but the Raiders answered in their half of the fourth as Braden McGuire scored on an error that wrapped up the final 12-run outcome.

RVHS produced two of its three hits in the fifth, but ultimately left a runner stranded at second as the mercy-rule kicked in.

Meigs outhit the hosts by an 8-3 overall margin and committed both errors in the contest. MHS also stranded six of the eight runners left on base.

Dodson, Ethan Stewart and Jake Martin paced the Marauders with two hits apiece, followed by Stanley and Joey Young with a safety each.

Stewart drove in a team-high four RBIs and scored twice, while Dodson, Eberts, Martin and Lucas Finlaw also scored two times each for the guests.

Dodson was the winning pitcher of record, allowing an unearned run and three hits over five innings while striking out four. Caleb Owens took the loss after surrendering eight earned runs, three hits and five walks over two-plus innings while striking out one.

Owens, Louden and Colton Bradley had the lone hits for the Raiders.

Meigs won back-to-back titles in 2007-08, 2015-16 and now the last two springs. The Marauders also won league crowns in 1984, 1987, 1989, 2005 and 2011.

Lady Raiders sweep Meigs, 2-1

BIDWELL, Ohio — Just enough by day’s end.

The River Valley softball team built a 2-0 lead through four innings and ultimately held on Thursday evening to claim a 2-1 victory over visiting Meigs in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

Brooklyn Sizemore doubled home Grace Hash for an early 1-0 RVHS edge in the bottom of the third, then Sophia Gee doubled in Brooklyn Jones in the fourth for a 2-0 cushion.

Hailey Roberts led off the top of the fifth with a solo homer that cut the deficit in half, but the guests ultimately stranded runners at second and third before leaving the frame down 2-1.

The Lady Raiders outhit MHS by a 7-4 overall margin and also committed the only error of the contest. Meigs also stranded seven of the 11 runners left on base.

Hash led RVHS with two hits, while Sizemore, Jones, Gee, Abbigail Hollanbaugh and Riley Bradley adding a safety apiece.

Roberts, Lilly Dugan, Jess Workman and Allie Gilkey had a hit apiece for Meigs.

Hollanbaugh was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, four hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out eight.

Roberts took the loss after surrendering two earned runs and six hits over four frames while fanning four.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured are members of the 2022 Meigs baseball team. Standing in front, from left, are Jason Wittig, Malachi Gwynn, Reece Sigman, Conner Imboden, Layne Stanley, Jake McElroy, Brayden Young, Joey Young and assistant coach Eddie Fife. Standing in the back row are assistant head coach Steve Wood, assistant coach Matt Finlaw, Lucas Finlaw, Jacob Martin, Theron Eberts, Braden Watson, Andrew Dodson, Ethan Stewart, Caleb Burnem and head coach Pat Martin. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/05/web1_Meigs-BB.jpg Pictured are members of the 2022 Meigs baseball team. Standing in front, from left, are Jason Wittig, Malachi Gwynn, Reece Sigman, Conner Imboden, Layne Stanley, Jake McElroy, Brayden Young, Joey Young and assistant coach Eddie Fife. Standing in the back row are assistant head coach Steve Wood, assistant coach Matt Finlaw, Lucas Finlaw, Jacob Martin, Theron Eberts, Braden Watson, Andrew Dodson, Ethan Stewart, Caleb Burnem and head coach Pat Martin. Courtesy|Bartee Photography