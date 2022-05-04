Rio Grande top seed in RSC Softball Championship

KOKOMO, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande is the top seed for the 2022 River States Conference Softball Championship, which is set for Thursday-Saturday, May 5-7, at Championship Park in Kokomo, Ind.

Six teams are part of the double-elimination tournament, which will take place for the first time at the multi-field, turf-surfaced facility.

The top three teams from the league’s East & West Divisions qualified for the postseason. The tournament champion will receive automatic qualification to the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round, which is slated for May 16-18 at host sites around the country.

Rio Grande (37-11 overall, 22-2 RSC) won the RSC East Division and is the tourney’s overall No. 1 seed after posting the best conference record this season.

The RedStorm will play their first game of the tournament on Friday, May 6, at noon, against either Indiana University Southeast or Point Park University.

No. 2 overall seed, St. Mary-of-the-Woods (Ind.) College, won the RSC West Division in its first year in the conference. The Pomeroys are 26-12 overall and a division-best 19-7 in RSC play.

St. Mary-of-the-Woods also has a bye into Friday as well.

The championship begins with two games on Thursday at 3 p.m., with the winners moving on to face the division champions and the losers going to an elimination round contest on Friday at 2 p.m.

IU Southeast (22-23, 16-10 RSC) is the No. 2 seed out of the RSC West and will play Point Park (Pa.) University (22-20, 13-13 RSC), the No. 3 seed from the RSC East, in one of the two contests on Thursday.

Ohio Christian University (23-19, 18-8 RSC) is the No. 2 seed from the RSC East. The Trailblazers open up versus the No. 3 seed from the RSC West, Midway (Ky.) University (29-14, 16-10 RSC) in Thursday’s other game, with the winner facing SMWC on Friday.

Friday’s schedule also includes the winner’s bracket final at 4 p.m. and another elimination game at 6 p.m..

Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. with just three teams remaining. The championship round is scheduled for 1 p.m., with another championship game 30 minutes following, if necessary.

Rio Grande has already clinched an automatic bid to the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round as the league’s regular season champion. If Rio Grande were to win the RSC Championship, the postseason tournament runner-up would earn the conference’s second automatic bid to nationals.

RedStorm to face IU Southeast in RSC Tournament

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande will face top-seeded Indiana University Southeast in the opening round of the 2022 River States Conference Baseball Championship.

The six-team, double-elimination tournament is scheduled for Thursday-Sunday, at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The tournament champion will receive the league’s only automatic bid to the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round, which will be held May 16-19 at host sites around the country. The top six teams of the nine teams in the RSC standings qualified.

Rio Grande is the No. 6 seed in tourney after finishing its regular season slate at 23-30 overall and 10-12 in conference play.

IU Southeast (35-13 overall, 20-4 RSC), which is ranked No. 18 in the most recent NAIA Top 25 poll, won the RSC regular season championship to claim the top spot in the bracket.

The Grenadiers’ opening round matchup with the RedStorm will get the tourney underway, with first pitch set for 11 a.m.

No. 2 seed Point Park (Pa.) University (34-12, 18-6 RSC) squares off with No. 5 seed Oakland City (Ind.) University (28-19, 11-11 RSC) in the second game of the opening day at 3 p.m. Oakland City is a first-time qualifier in its second year in the league.

Third-seeded Indiana University Kokomo (26-19, 16-7 RSC) faces No. 4 seed Midway (Ky.) University (17-29, 13-10) on Thursday at 7 p.m. to complete the first day of action.

The championship continues with three games each on Friday and Saturday following the same schedule of 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The championship round is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 11 a.m. with another championship game if necessary at 3 p.m.

Rio softball standouts earn weekly RSC honors

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande standouts Sydney Campolo and Taylor Webb have been named the River States Conference Softball Pitcher and Player of the Week as presented by Brown & Brown Insurance, respectively, for the week of April 25-May 1.

Campolo, a sophomore from New Lexington, Ohio, won all three games she started to improve to 14-1 on the year. She compiled a 1.47 ERA in 19.0 innings with 14 hits allowed and 12 strikeouts.

The right-hander started out with a 3-hit shutout of WVU Tech in a 7-0 win before earning a 6-3 victory over Point Park (Pa.) in another complete game.

She also pitched five innings and allowed just three hits in a 9-1 win over Carlow (Pa.).

Webb, a junior from Willow Wood, Ohio, hit .522 on the week with 12 hits in 23 at bats. She tallied six RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases.

Webb had a streak of nine straight hits during the week. She was 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBI in a 12-1 win over WVU Tech before going 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in a 6-3 win over Point Park (Pa.).

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

