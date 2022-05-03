Eastern soars past Lady Rebels

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The runs kept coming, but only for one side.

The Eastern softball team defeated the South Gallia Rebels 25-0 at home in five innings Monday evening in an Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Eagles (10-6, 7-4 TVC Hocking) got the scoring started early, getting seven runs in the opening inning.

First, Emma Putman reached home after a double was hit by Juli Durst.

A single hit by Cydnie Gillilan brought in Durst to score.

Megan Maxon and Gillilan were both walked home with the bases loaded.

Finally, Putman hit a double to bring home three runners: Hope Reed, Emma Edwards and Nataley Lantz.

The Green and Gold didn’t let up, putting up four runs in the second inning and three in the third.

The home team capped things off with an 11-run fourth inning, which saw every batter in the Eastern batting order score at least once.

On the other side, the Lady Rebels (5-9, 0-8) struggled to put up any offense, getting outhit 9-1.

Leading the Lady Eagles in hits was Gillilan with three.

Rounding out the Green and Gold hitting with one each were Putman, Durst, Maxon, Reed, Edwards and Ella Carleton.

Maxon led the way in runs with five while Edwards led in RBIs with four.

Getting the lone hit for the Red and Gold was Payten Halley.

Netting the win in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Eagles was Carleton, who allowed no hits, no runs and one walk in two innings pitched.

Getting the loss for the Lady Rebels was Leah Skidmore, who allowed five hits, 11 runs and seven walks while striking out one in two innings pitched.

Lady Knights outrun Lady Vikings, 5-2

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. —The Point Pleasant softball team recorded a 5-2 victory at home Monday evening against the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.

Despite the final result, it was the Lady Vikings (4-4) who struck first, getting two runs in the first inning.

The Black and Red didn’t strike back until the fifth inning, getting four runs to take the lead.

Things got started when Havin Roush reached home on an error.

Julia Parsons grounded out a few at bats later, but it was enough to bring Haley Bryant home.

Tayah Fetty hit a double to bring Reece Oliver and Chelsea Supple in to score to complete the inning.

The home team got one more run in the sixth inning to complete the 3-run victory.

Both teams got four hits in Monday’s ballgame.

Getting a hit for the Lady Knights were Fetty, Bryant, Hayley Keefer and Jaidyn Patrick.

Fetty led her team in RBIs with two.

Leading the Lady Vikings in hits was Schneider with two.

Getting the win in the pitchers circle for the Lady Knights was Victoria Musser, who allowed no hits, no runs and no walks in three innings pitched.

Blue Angels outduel Lady Trojans, 8-2

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy softball team took down the Portsmouth Lady Trojans at home 8-2 in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

While the visitors got two runs in the first, the Blue Angels (11-8, 7-4 OVC) took the lead back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

The Blue and White added onto their lead by getting two runs in the second inning and three in the fifth.

Meanwhile, the Lady Trojans (5-3, 3-1) couldn’t replicate the success they had in the opening inning.

The Blue Angels outhit their opponents 13-5.

Leading the Blue and White in hits were Jenna Harrison, Abby Hammons, Addy Burke and Colbie Nida with two each.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Grace Truance, Taylor Mathie, Maddi Meadows, Emma Hammons and Bella Barnette.

Truance led in RBIs with three.

Leading the Lady Trojans in hits was Ramey with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Blue Angels was Mathie, who allowed four hits, two runs and two walks while striking out one in three innings pitched.

Lady Buckeyes blast Meigs, 11-1

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Visiting Nelsonville-York built a 5-0 lead through two innings and ultimately cruised to an 11-1 victory over the Meigs softball team Monday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Lady Marauders (6-9, 4-5 TVC Ohio) managed their lone score in the bottom of the third as Delana Wright singled home Allie Gilkey for a 5-1 deficit.

The Lady Buckeyes countered with a run in both the fourth and fifth frames for a 7-1 edge, then tacked on four more runs in the sixth to complete the eventual mercy-rule outcome.

NYHS outhit the hosts by an 18-7 overall margin and Meigs also committed four of the six errors in the contest. MHS stranded only six of the 21 runners left on base.

Mara Hall and Hailey Roberts paced the Lady Marauders with two hits apiece, followed by Wright, Gilkey and Jess Workman with a safety each.

Giffin and Fowler led NYHS with three hits apiece, with Fowler also driving in a team-best three RBIs. Both Shockey and Riffle scored three times each as well in the victory.

Giffin picked up the win after allowing an unearned run and seven hits over six innings while striking out four. Roberts took the loss after surrendering five earned runs, eight hits and one walk over two innings while fanning three.

Eastern freshman Emma Putman (16) makes contact with a Lady Rebel pitch during a softball game against South Gallia Monday evening in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/05/web1_5.4-EHS-Putman.jpg Eastern freshman Emma Putman (16) makes contact with a Lady Rebel pitch during a softball game against South Gallia Monday evening in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports South Gallia sophomore Kyra Ellison (34) gets under a fly ball during a softball game against the Eastern Lady Eagles Monday evening in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/05/web1_5.4-SG-Ellison.jpg South Gallia sophomore Kyra Ellison (34) gets under a fly ball during a softball game against the Eastern Lady Eagles Monday evening in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports