White Falcons win at Winfield, 11-3

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Wahama baseball team took down the Winfield Generals 11-3 on the road Monday evening.

The White Falcons (18-4) got on the board first, netting two runs in the opening inning.

The Generals (16-9) got a run in the bottom of the inning to cut the visitors’ lead in half.

The Green and White tied the game up with one run in the second.

However, the White and Red responded with four runs in the top of the third inning to take back the lead.

After the game went scoreless in the fourth and fifth, the White Falcons got five runs in the sixth inning to take a 11-2 lead.

The scoring started when Aaron Henry hit a triple to center field, allowing Eli Rickard, Logan Roach and Ethan Gray to score.

Trey Ohlinger hit a single to bring home Henry, and Nathan Manuel stole home to give the road team that 9-run lead.

The home team were only able to muster one run in the final inning, sealing the win.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 12-5.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Roach with three.

Behind him with two hits each were Henry, Ohlinger and Chandler McClanahan.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Gray, Bryce Zuspan and Hayden Lloyd.

Henry and Ohlinger led in RBIs with three each.

Getting the win on the mound for the White Falcons was Ethyn Barnitz, who allowed two hits, no runs and two walks while striking out three in 3.2 innings pitched.

Defense helps lift Blue Devils past Portsmouth

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy baseball team recorded a 2-1 home win against the Portsmouth Trojans Monday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Devils (14-4, 11-1 OVC) scored their two runs in the second.

Meanwhile, the Trojans (13-3, 8-2) got their run a couple of innings later in the fourth.

Neither team were able to get a runner home from then on, giving the home team a tense victory.

The Blue Devils outhit their opponents 6-1 in Monday’s ballgame.

Leading the Blue and White in hits were Mason Smith and Dalton Mershon with two each.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Peyton Owens and Conner Roe.

Getting the lone hit for the Trojans was Tyler Duncan.

Notching the win on the mound for the Blue Devils was Zane Loveday, who allowed one hit, one run and two walks while striking out 16 in seven innings pitched.

Tigers roar past Point, 17-7

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Visiting Chapmanville posted a pair of 4-run outbursts in the first two innings and ultimately rolled to a 17-7 victory over the Point Pleasant baseball team Monday night in Mason County.

The host Big Blacks (6-14) retaliated with a 5-run outburst of their own in the bottom of the third to close to within 8-5, then both teams traded a pair of runs in the fourth for a 10-7 contest through four complete.

The Tigers erupted for five runs in the top half of the fifth and added another two runs in the sixth for a 10-run edge, then recorded a fielder’s choice putout with two on in the PPHS half of the sixth to complete the mercy-rule outcome.

CHS outhit the hosts by a 13-8 overall margin and Point Pleasant also committed all five errors in the contest. Chapmanville stranded 10 of the 16 runners left on base.

Haydn Scott and Hunter Lilly led PPHS with two hits apiece, followed Evan Roach, Brylan Williamson, Johnny Porter and Casey Killingsworth with a safety each.

Scott, Williamson and Killingsworth knocked in two RBIs apiece, while Roach and Caleb Hatfield scored a team-high two runs each.

Kirkendall and both Thompsons paced the Tigers with three hits each.

Marauders fall to Buckeyes, 2-0

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The wrong time for a belated Easter egg hunt.

The Meigs baseball team found nothing but goose eggs for seven innings on Monday night during a 2-0 setback to visiting Nelsonville-York in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Meigs County.

The host Marauders (9-5, 8-2 TVC Ohio) outhit the Buckeyes by a slim 5-4 overall margin, but NYHS broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when Leighton Loge doubled home a pair of runs for a 2-0 cushion.

Layne Stanley, Ethan Stewart, Drew Dodson, Lucas Finlaw and Jake Martin had a hit apiece for MHS in the setback. The hosts stranded five of the 13 runners left on base in the error-free contest.

