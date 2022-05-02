Bears maul Rio Grande in series opener

BECKLEY, W.Va. — West Virginia University-Tech turned 18 hits and six University of Rio Grande errors into a 17-7 mercy rule-shortened rout of the RedStorm in River States Conference baseball action, Friday night, at Woodrow Wilson High School’s Thomas Parham Field.

The Golden Bears improved to 11-34 overall and 7-15 in conference play with the win.

Rio Grande fell to 23-30 overall and 10-12 in the RSC as a result of the loss.

The 17 runs allowed tied a season-high for the RedStorm, equaling the 17 runs surrendered to Bluefield (Va.) University in a 17-14 loss to the Rams on March 22.

Tech jumped to a 3-0 first inning lead and scored in every frame. Four of the seven innings resulted in three or more runs.

The Golden Bears had six extra-base hits, including three home runs, among their 18 total hits.

Garrett Warden went 5-for-5 with a double and five runs batted in for Tech, while Noah Lukas went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI and Justin Pettifer was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI.

Broedy Boyce added two hits, including a double, and two RBI of his own in the winning effort, while Calen Owens was 2-for-5 with a triple and run batted in.

Hunter Fansler also had two hits for the Bears and Francisco Calderon homered and drove in three runs.

Freshman Braeden Gaul (Huntington, WV) had three hits, including a double, and a career-high four RBI in the loss for Rio Grande.

Junior AJ Thomas (Pickerington, OH), sophomore Darius Jordan (Minford, OH) and freshman Brady Conley (Westerville, OH) all had two hits apiece for the RedStorm, while freshman Alex Scoular (Whitby, Ontario, Canada) doubled and drove in a run.

Sophomore Seth Mills (South Shore, KY) also had a double for Rio Grande.

Sophomore Trey Carter (Wheelersburg, OH) started and took the loss for the RedStorm, allowing 12 hits and 10 runs — eight earned — over four innings.

Matthew Gainer started and earned the win for WVU-Tech, despite giving up nine hits and five runs in six innings.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

