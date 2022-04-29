Wahama falls to Yellowjackets

MASON, W.Va. — There will not be a new single-A king … at least for now.

The second-ranked Wahama baseball team lost a home game 11-5 to the top-ranked Williamstown Yellowjackets Thursday evening.

It was the road team who struck first, as the Yellowjackets (17-2) scored a run in the first two innings.

The White Falcons (16-4) got on the board in the third, scoring one run.

However, the Black and Gold scored a further four runs in the next inning to lengthen the gap between the two squads.

The White and Red had their highest-scoring inning in the bottom of the fourth, netting two runs.

Aaron Henry scored a solo home run into right field, and Nathan Manuel walked home with the bases loaded.

While the home team slowly inched forward, the Yellowjackets scored five more runs in the seventh to make the score 11-4.

While Wahama was able to get one run in the final inning, they were unable to get any further.

The White Falcons were outhit 10-8 by their opponents.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Henry with three.

Behind him with two hits was Ethyn Barnitz.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Ethan Gray, Trey Ohlinger and Nathan Fields.

Henry also led in runs with two while he and Barnitz led in RBIs with two.

Leading the Yellowjackets in hits were Maxwell Molessa and TJ Thomas with three each.

Getting the loss on the mound for the White Falcons was Henry, who allowed 10 hits, eight runs and three walks while striking out six in 4.1 innings pitched.

Blue Devils beats Ironton in extras

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy baseball team beat the Ironton Flying Tigers 2-1 in 13 innings at home Thursday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

This game originally started Tuesday, but was called after the ninth inning due to lack of lights for the field.

Both teams scored their regulation runs in the seventh inning.

The Blue Devils (11-4, 9-1 OVC) walked off the game in the bottom of the 13th inning.

The Blue and White outhit their opponents by a margin of 7-5.

Leading the way in hits were Maddux Camden and Mason Smith with two each.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Cole Hines, Beau Johnson and Dalton Mershon.

Leading the Flying Tigers (4-5, 3-4) in hits was Wylie with three.

Notching the win on the mound for the Blue Devils was Camden, who allowed three hits, no runs and three walks while striking out five in six innings pitched.

Zane Loveday started on the mound Tuesday, allowing two hits, one run and six walks while striking out 12 in seven innings pitched.

Vikings surge past Point, 6-2

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Visiting Ripley put up a pair of 3-spots in the the third and fourth frames and ultimately held on for a 6-2 victory over the Point Pleasant baseball team Thursday night in a non-conference matchup.

The Big Blacks (5-13) mustered their two runs in the home half of the sixth as Zander Watson doubled home Brylan Williamson, then Watson scored on a Haydn Scott single that closed the deficit down to four.

PPHS started the home half of the seventh with consecutive baserunners and eventually loaded the bases with two away, but Ripley recorded a strikeout in the next at-bat — which also served as the potential game-tying run.

RHS outhit Point by a 9-8 overall margin and both teams committed three errors apiece. The hosts stranded 11 of the 19 runners left on base.

Evan Roach paced the Big Blacks with two hits, followed by Williamson, Watson, Scott, Zach Jordan, Johnny Porter, Connor Lambert and Caleb Hatfield with a safety apiece.

Brett Haskins and Alec Vance paced Ripley with two hits apiece. Isaiah Casto also scored twice in the triumph.

Will Haynes was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one hit and one walk in 2.2 innings of relief while striking out one. Williamson took the loss after surrendering six runs (two earned), seven hits and two walks over 3.1 frames while fanning two.

Wahama sophomore Bryce Zuspan (3) connects with a Yellowjackets pitch during a baseball game against Williamstown Thursday evening in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_4.30-Wah-Zuspan.jpg Wahama sophomore Bryce Zuspan (3) connects with a Yellowjackets pitch during a baseball game against Williamstown Thursday evening in Mason, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports