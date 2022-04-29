Blue Angels best Marietta in 5 innings

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Gallia Academy softball team took down the Marietta Lady Tigers 20-3 in five innings on the road Thursday evening.

After a scoreless first inning, the Blue Angels (10-7) opened things up with seven runs in the second.

The Blue and White followed that with seven more runs in the third to make things 14-0.

The Lady Tigers (0-18) scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The visitors wrapped things up with three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

The Blue Angels outhit their opponents 14-1.

Leading the Blue and White in hits were Jenna Harrison, Abby Hammons, Maddi Meadows and Bella Barnette with two each.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Grace Truance, Taylor Mathie, Emma Hammons, Jordan Blaine, Bree Cemini and Sarah Thomas.

Gabby Champlin led in runs with four while Harrison, Truance and Meadows led in RBIs with three each.

Getting the lone run for the Lady Tigers was Peyton Farley.

Netting the win in the pitchers circle for the Blue Angels was Barnette, who allowed one hit, three runs and four walks while striking out 11 in five innings pitched.

Lady Eagles grounded by Wellston

WELLSTON, Ohio — The Eastern softball team were defeated 6-0 on the road Thursday evening to the Wellston Lady Rockets in a Tri-Valley Conference non-divisional matchup.

The Lady Eagles (8-6) only made it to third base once during Thursday’s ballgame.

Meanwhile, the Lady Rockets (15-1) got out front early, scoring five of their six runs in the second inning.

The Lady Eagles were outhit 9-4 by their opponents.

Getting a hit for the Green and Gold were Megan Maxon, Juli Durst, Hope Reed and Cydnie Gillilan.

Leading the Lady Rockets in hits was Chloie Burgett with three.

Getting the loss in the pitchers circle for the Lady Eagles was Ella Carleton, who allowed four hits, five runs and no walks in 1.1 innings pitched.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries [email protected]

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.