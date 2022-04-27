Blue Angels tame Lady Tigers, 12-2

CENTENARY, Ohio — One day late, but they didn’t lose a step.

In a game originally scheduled for Monday, the Gallia Academy softball team took care of the Ironton Lady Tigers with a 12-2 home win in five innings Tuesday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Angels (9-6, 6-3 OVC) struck first in the bottom of the second inning, scoring two runs.

This started a streak which saw the Blue and White score at least one run in each of the remaining innings.

Things were capped off with a 6-run inning in the fifth.

Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers (7-4, 6-2) scored their only runs in the top of the seventh,

The Blue Angels outhit their opponents by a margin of 10-2.

Leading the Blue and White in hits was Maddi Meadows with three.

Behind her with two hits were Taylor Mathie, Emma Hammons and Bree Cemini.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting was Jenna Harrison.

Mathie and Abby Hammons led in runs with three each, while Meadows led in RBI’s with four.

Getting the only hits for the Lady Tigers were Jada Rogers and Graycie Brammer.

Netting the win on the mound for the Blue Angels was Bella Barnette, who allowed two hits, two runs and four walks while striking out seven in five innings pitched.

Lady Tornadoes topple South Gallia, 12-3

RACINE, Ohio — The Southern softball team overcame an early 3-run deficit by scoring 12 unanswered runs en route to a 12-3 victory over visiting South Gallia in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Meigs County.

The Lady Rebels (4-8, 0-7 TVC Hocking) took a 2-0 lead on a 2-RBI double from Sydni Hornsby, and Hornsby later scored on a steal of home for a quick 3-0 advantage a half-inning into play.

The Lady Tornadoes (6-5, 3-4) countered with a run in their half of the first for a 3-1 deficit, then the hosts erupted for four runs in the third to secure a 5-3 advantage.

Kassidy Chaney blasted a 2-run homer in the fourth for a 7-3 edge, then SHS tacked on another five runs in the fifth to secure the final 9-run cushion.

Southern outhit SGHS by an 18-10 overall margin and stranded six of the 11 runners left on base. Neither team committed an error in the contest.

Chaney led the Lady Tornadoes with four hits, four RBIs and three runs scored, followed by Lauren Smith and Cassidy Roderus with three safeties apiece. Smith also drove in two RBIs and scored twice for the victors.

Kamry Roush and Chloe Rizer were next with two hits each, while Marlo Norris, Lily Allen, Emilee Barber and Michelle Adkins had a safety apiece as well.

Payton Halley led South Gallia with three hits, followed by Hornsby, Jessie Rutt and Leah Skidmore with two safeties apiece. Natalie Johnson also had a hit for the guests.

Chaney was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three earned runs and 10 hits over six innings while striking out seven. Rutt surrendered 12 earned runs, 18 hits and two walks over six frames while fanning nine.

Lady Falcons take down St. Marys

ST. MARYS, W.Va. — The Wahama softball team bested the St. Marys Lady Devils 4-0 on the road Tuesday evening.

The Lady Falcons (19-1) got three runs in the top of the third, but neither team scored again until the very last inning.

In the first, the White and Red scoring started when Amber Wolfe singled to bring home Mikie Lieving.

Wolfe herself scored after another single hit by Emma Knapp.

Finally, Kalyn Christian successfully bunted to bring Lauren Noble home.

While keeping the Lady Devils (13-8) from scoring themselves, the visitors also had difficulties getting any more of their runners in to score.

The Lady Falcons got one more run in the seventh, getting 3-straight outs in the bottom of the inning to win the game.

Wahama outhit their opponents 10-1.

Leading the Lady Falcons in hits was Lieving with three.

Behind her with two hits were Wolfe and Morgan Christian.

Rounding out the White and Red hitting were Noble, Knapp and Kalyn.

Getting the only hit for St. Marys was Ava Childers.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Falcons was Lieving, who allowed one hit, no runs and no walks while striking out 11 in seven innings pitched.

Belpre bests Eastern in battle of Eagles

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Eastern softball team were defeated at home 10-3 by the Belpre Lady Eagles Tuesday evening in an Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

Tuesday’s ballgame was tied 2-2 heading into the second inning, but it was the Lady Eagles of Belpre (11-4, 9-1 TVC Hocking) who took the lead with two more runs in the third.

They scored three more runs before the Lady Eagles of Eastern (8-5, 5-4) scored another run of their own in the bottom of the fourth.

However, this was the last run the home team were able to bring home before the end of the game.

The Green and Gold were outhit 12-3 by their oppnents.

Getting hits were Sydney Reynolds, Juli Durst and Megan Maxon.

Leading Belpre in hits was Carmichael with three.

Getting the lose on the mound was Carleton, who allowed nine hits, eight runs and two walks while striking out eight in 6.1 innings pitched.

Gallia Academy sophomore Grace Truance (5) swings at a Lady Tiger pitch during a softball game against Ironton Tuesday evening in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_4.28-GA-Truance.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Grace Truance (5) swings at a Lady Tiger pitch during a softball game against Ironton Tuesday evening in Centenary, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports