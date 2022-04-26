Locals compete at Fairland

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The track and field teams from Gallia Academy, River Valley and South Gallia all took part in the 2022 Fairland Riverside Physical Therapy Invitational held Friday night at Fairland High School.

The Rock Hill boys and Wheelersburg girls ultimately came away with the top team honors in each division, with each bracket featuring at least 13 scoring teams in the final standings.

The Lady Pirates defeated 14 other scoring teams in the girls competition and finished the day with 124 points. South Point was the girls runner-up with 90 points, while the Blue Angels finished third with 67 points. The Lady Raiders (18) and Lady Rebels (6) respectively placed 10th and 15th overall.

Chanee Cremeens led GAHS by winning the shot put (35 feet, 11 inches) and also placed second in the discus (108-7) final.

Krystal Davison was second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:53.94. Davison, Elizabeth Hout, Kennedy Smith and Courtney Corvin also joined up to place second in the 4x800m relay with a mark of 11:46.96.

Becka Cadle and Kallie Burger scored 1-2 finishes for RVHS in the pole vault as Cadle won the event with a height of 9 feet, 6 inches. Burger was the runner-up with a cleared height of 8 feet even.

Ryleigh Halley accounted for all of the SGHS points by placing fifth in the shot put (31-10) and seventh in the discus (96-0).

Rock Hill posted a winning mark of 151 points on the boys side, with Portsmouth ending up second out of 13 scoring teams with 116.5 points. The Blue Devils (43.5), Rebels (14) and Raiders (10) respectively finished sixth, 10th and 11th overall.

The quartet of Mason Skidmore, Braydn Simmons, Hunter Shamblin and Daunevyn Woodson brought home a runner-up finish in the 4x200m relay for GAHS with a time of 1:33.21.

Woodson was also second in the long jump (19-0.75), while Blake Skidmore tied for third in the high jump with a cleared height of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Levi Wolford paced SGHS by placing fourth in the long jump (18-10.25) and fifth in the high jump (5-10).

Andrew Huck accounted for all of the RVHS points after winning the pole vault with a cleared height of 11 feet, 6 inches.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from the Fairland Riverside Physical Therapy Invitational held Friday at Fairland High School.

Point boys win Stansberry INV

WEST UNION, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant boys came away with top honors on Friday at the 2022 Cline Stansberry Invitational hosted by Doddridge County High School.

The Black Knights won all five relay events and scored eight event titles while posting a winning tally of 135 points. Doddridge County was second out of 16 scoring teams with 91 points, while Meigs ended up ninth overall with 23 points.

Trey Peck, Tyson Richards, Gavin Jeffers and Preston Taylor set a new event record in the 4x100m relay with a time of 44.66 seconds. Peck, Jeffers, Taylor and Jonathan Griffin won the 4x200m relay (1:33.58), while Griffin, Jeffers, Ian Wood and Brayden Randolph claimed the 4x400m relay (3:41.40) title.

Randolph, Hector Castillo, Cooper Tatterson and Tim Morris collectively won the 4x800m relay with a time of 8:43.43. Peck, Wood, Reese Hunt and Grant Barton also won the 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay with a mark of 1:01.33.

Taylor won the 100m dash (11.26) and placed second in the 200m dash (23.39), while Griffin was the 400m runner-up with a mark of 51.13 seconds.

Cael McCutcheon won the pole vault (13-0) and Cody Schultz was first in the discus (158-4). Tatterson was also the 1600m runner-up with a time of 4:53.46.

The Marauders had a pair of runner-up efforts, including second place in the 4x100m relay as Logan Eskew, Conlee Burnem, Dillon Howard and Brennen Gheen posted a time of 45.69 seconds.

Matthew Barr was also the pole vault runner-up with a height of 13 feet even.

Williamstown claimed the girls title with 128 points, with North Marion placing second out of 17 scoring teams with 87.5 points. The Lady Knights ended up seventh with 40 points, while Meigs joined Tucker County in a tie for 13th place with five points.

Addy Cottrill claimed a pair of first place efforts for PPHS in the shot put (36-11.5) and discus (118-10) finals. Elicia Wood was also second in both the high jump (5-2) and 100m hurdles (15.87).

Maggie Musser paced the Lady Marauders with a fourth place finish in the 300m hurdles (50.58).

Visit runwv.com for complete results from the Cline Stansberry Invitational held Friday at Doddridge County High School.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

River Valley junior Andrew Huck successfully clears the bar during an attempt in the pole vault event held on April 12 at River Valley High School in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_4.12-RV-Huck.jpg River Valley junior Andrew Huck successfully clears the bar during an attempt in the pole vault event held on April 12 at River Valley High School in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.