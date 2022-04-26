Rio men capture championship at Concord INV

ATHENS, W.Va. — Spencer Harris posted two first-place finishes — one of seven such outings and 30 scoring performances overall for the University of Rio Grande men’s track & field team — to help the RedStorm capture the team title at Friday afternoon’s Concord University Spring Invitational.

Rio Grande piled up 190 points to capture the top spot among the six schools which participated. Host Concord University was the runner-up with 165 points, while Bluefield State University was a distant third with 69 points.

Harris, a sophomore from Gallipolis, Ohio, won both the high jump (1.87m) and the long jump (6.13m).

Five of Harris’ teammates also captured first-place finishes over the course of the day.

Freshman Danuel Persinger (Bidwell, OH) took first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:59.93; freshman Andrew Skaggs won the 110-meter hurdles by crossing the finish line in a time of 16.57; freshman Marshall Jackson (Bellefontaine, OH) grabbed top honors in the discus throw with a toss of 37.34m; sophomore Eric Weber (Bidwell, OH) took first place in the hammer throw with an effort of 44.03m; and sophomore Mason Dishong (Reedsville, OH) won the javelin throw with a heave covering 48.88m.

Weber also had a second place showing in the discus throw (35.68m), while four others representing the RedStorm recorded runner-up outings.

Sophomore Dalton Hetzler (West Milton, OH) was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.10; sophomore Kyle Lightner (Peebles, OH) was the runner-up in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.49; sophomore Haden Karshner (Circleville, OH) placed second in the shot put with an effort of 13.59m; and graduate senior Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH) was runner-up in the hammer throw at 39.56m.

Rio also received a runner-up finish from its 4×100 relay team — comprised of Hetzler, sophomore Jorden Williams (Springfield, OH), sophomore Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH) and freshman Skylar Gries (Williamsburg, OH) — which finished in a time of 44.46.

Gries had three other top five showings as an individual, placing third in the 100-meter dash (11.62), fourth in the javelin throw (38.76m) and fifth in the high jump (1.57m).

Williams had Rio’s only other third place finish after crossing the line in 1:04.41 as part of the 400-meter hurdles.

Other notable performances for the RedStorm belonged to Dishong, who was fourth in the discus (34.04m) and fifth in the hammer (34.65m); Karshner, who took fourth in the hammer (36.14m) and fifth in the discus (33.68m); Skaggs, who was fourth in the high jump after clearing 1.72m; sophomore Antoine Sullivan, Jr. (Shaker Heights, OH), who was fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.68; Jackson, who took fifth in the shot put with an effort of 13.22m; senior Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH), who was fifth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:32.91; Everett, who placed sixth in the shot put with a toss of 11.76m; freshman Chris Hill (Caldwell, OH), who was seventh in the shot put (10.94m) and eighth in the hammer throw (26.58m); freshman Ryan Weber (Bidwell, OH), who was seventh in the hammer (30.89m) and ninth in the shot put (10.08m); sophomore Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH), who was seventh in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:39.10; and freshman Jason Springer (Circleville, OH), who was eighth in the 1,500 after crossing in 4:39.43.

Rio Grande is slated to be back in action next weekend when it hosts the River States Conference Championships, Friday and Saturday, at the Stockmeister Track and Field Complex.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.